×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BlizzCon 2019 Returns November 2019, Tickets On Sale In Early May

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Activision Blizzard announced the return of BlizzCon for November 2019, with tickets on sale soon in early May.

The convention will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, with additional festivities for those looking to attend. BlizzCon 2019 will continue to feature the same variety of attractions and activities for attendees to experience, including a variety of developer panels, esports competitions, and community creativity spotlights.

It will also be expanding this year to include additional hall space at the convention center, while adding BlizzCon Pregame Festivities for players to get together outside of the convention center the day before the show begins.

“BlizzCon has served as a home away from home for the Blizzard community, a place where online friends can meet up in real life and new friendships are formed,” said Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack. “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the show this year, reconnecting, celebrating, and sharing some of our latest developments.”

Related

Tickets for BlizzCon 2019 will go on sale in two waves beginning Saturday, May 4 and continuing Wednesday, May 8.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Gaming

  • BlizzCon 2019 Returns November 2019, Tickets

    BlizzCon 2019 Returns November 2019, Tickets On Sale In Early May

    Activision Blizzard announced the return of BlizzCon for November 2019, with tickets on sale soon in early May. The convention will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, with additional festivities for those looking to attend. BlizzCon 2019 will continue to feature the same variety of attractions and activities for [...]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Isn't Planning On Showing Off New Switch Hardware At E3

    Nintendo is not currently planning to announce any new Switch models at E3 2019, according to a Bloomberg report. “As a general rule, we’re always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it,” said Furukawa to reporters in Osaka. “But we have no plans to announce that [...]

  • Wii U Port is Nintendo's Top

    Wii U Port is Nintendo's Top Selling Switch Game

    Nintendo’s top-selling game for the Switch is “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” a port of the Wii U’s most popular game, with the title selling 16.69 million copies since the game’s release on the Switch in April 2017. The game topped the second most popular game on the system, “Super Mario Odyssey,” by more than 2 [...]

  • Mario Kart 8

    'Mario Kart Tour' Beta Hits Android in May

    “Mario Kart Tour,” Nintendo’s smartphone take on its popular “Mario Kart” racing franchise, gets an Android-based beta next month, the company announced this week. The closed beta for “Mario Kart Tour” is currently planned to run from May 22 to June 4, and Nintendo is accepting applications for the beta until May 7. Nintendo warns [...]

  • Universal Games - Series Your Story

    Universal Games Launches Episodic Game App With 'Saved by the Bell,' 'Law & Order,' 'Bridesmaids,' Other NBCU Properties

    NBCUniversal sees a potential $200 million-plus jackpot in adapting some of its old TV and movie franchises into an interactive storytelling game. The company’s Universal Games and Digital Platforms group on Thursday is launching a new, free-to-play mobile game, “Series: Your Story Universe” that lets players pick an avatar and play through different episodes of [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Gets 'Avengers' Endgame Mode

    'Fortnite' Gets 'Avengers: Endgame' Limited Time Mode

    The latest update for “Fortnite” brings a new limited time mode inspired by “Avengers: Endgame” and a slew of bug fixes and other improvements on Thursday, according to Epic Games’ official patch notes. The new trailer for the “Endgame” mode, which you can watch above, shows Thanos and his army as an immediate threat to [...]

  • HTC Vive Pro VR headset

    VR Developers Say Audience Adoption is Their Biggest Challenge

    About 40% of virtual reality developers believe audience adoption is their biggest challenge when it comes to creating VR apps, according to a new survey conducted by the HTC Vive team. Vive recently surveyed about 1,800 developers about the current landscape of the VR industry. Besides audience adoption, 27% said lack of hardware is a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad