BlizzCon 2019 Returns November 2019, Tickets On Sale In Early May

Activision Blizzard announced the return of BlizzCon for November 2019, with tickets on sale soon in early May.

The convention will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, with additional festivities for those looking to attend. BlizzCon 2019 will continue to feature the same variety of attractions and activities for attendees to experience, including a variety of developer panels, esports competitions, and community creativity spotlights.

It will also be expanding this year to include additional hall space at the convention center, while adding BlizzCon Pregame Festivities for players to get together outside of the convention center the day before the show begins.

“BlizzCon has served as a home away from home for the Blizzard community, a place where online friends can meet up in real life and new friendships are formed,” said Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack. “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the show this year, reconnecting, celebrating, and sharing some of our latest developments.”

Tickets for BlizzCon 2019 will go on sale in two waves beginning Saturday, May 4 and continuing Wednesday, May 8.