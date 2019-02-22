Blizzard Teases Possible ‘Overwatch’ Medic Hero

A new medic hero could be coming to “Overwatch,” based on a teasing tweet from Blizzard on Thursday.

With the new Paris assault map released out of the public test realm on Tuesday, it makes sense that a French hero should join the “Overwatch” ranks, non?

That seems to be what Blizzard is suggesting, having revealed a letter from an enemy Talon squad leader, D. Cuerva, which deals with a deserter.

The deserter, Jean-Baptiste Augustin, could possibly be the 30th “Overwatch” hero.

See for yourself below:

Part of the letter states: “I know better than to underestimate Baptiste. I helped train him myself, and he was one of our best. I’ve never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent. All of us have seen our fair share of conflict, but Baptiste was built to survive. I swear he has the Devil’s own luck.”

This suggests Baptiste could be a support character balanced with sharp-shooter skills. The phrase “built to survive” suggests that he is a character that can handle more action (and damage) than a character with long range abilities would usually be capable of withstanding.

Of course, we won’t know for sure until Blizzard moves on from the hints to an actual reveal. We’ll keep you updated.