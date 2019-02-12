Blizzard Won’t Have Any Major New Releases in 2019

Game publisher Blizzard will not be releasing any major new game this year, Activision announced during Tuesday’s financial call.

During the call, Activision heads noted Blizzard will have “no major frontline release” in 2019.

Activision also confirmed we won’t be seeing the upcoming mobile release “Diablo Immortal” this year. Describing mobile as “a top priority,” the publisher said “Diablo Immortal” is “hard at work” but they have “no additional announcements to make at this time.” The upcoming mobile title was announced in 2018, and will pick up five years after the obliteration of the ultra-powerful worldstone, which has the power to create new worlds.

This follows news that Activision Blizzard will be restructuring, an indication that the company is laying off 8% of its 9,600 staff (approximately 775 people) as it refocuses its efforts on its Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone and Diablo franchises.

Activision called the move a de-prioritizing of initiatives that didn’t meet expectations. CEO Bobby Kotick said that the cuts would come from support staff while the company consolidates its commercial operations and reorganizes its marketing initiatives. Activision will be instead investing more in live services, Battle.net, eSports, and advertising efforts.