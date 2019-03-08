×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blizzard Hit With 209 Layoffs as Part of Activision Blizzard Restructuring

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

About 27 percent of the nearly 775 people expected to be laid off from Activision Blizzard as part of its sweeping reorganization worked in the Blizzard side of the company, according to records obtained by “Variety” from California’s Employment Development Department.

Those 209 Blizzard layoffs hit in cities around the country including Califonia’s Irvine, Santa Monica, and Burbank, as well as New York City, Austin, Texas and Bloomington, Minnesota.

Blizzard employees were given 60 days of compensation and benefits, none were represented by a union, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state by Blizzard on Feb. 12.

The breakdown by department also noted that employees were provided a severance package, though it’s unclear if that was on top of the 60 days. The letter said that Activision Blizzard considered multiple factors when deciding who to layoff, including business needs, job skills, redundancy, job elimination, and restructuring needs.

The department that took the biggest hit by the Blizzard layoffs was IT, which lost 41 employees. Marketing and Live Experiences lost 29 employees each, followed by a global insight department. The rest of those impacted were spread across a variety of departments including publishing, quality assurance, mobile, marketing, customer service, finance, and Battle.Net.

Related

Last month, Activision Blizzard announced it was laying off about 8% of its workforce as it refocuses its efforts on core properties like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone and Diablo.

The rest of layoffs are spread across the company’s different divisions, some of which have not yet been reported. Shortly after the announcement, King-Owned mobile game studio Z2Live was shut down, resulting in the loss of 78 jobs. King is also shuttering its San Francisco studio.

Activision called the move a de-prioritizing of initiatives that didn’t meet expectations. CEO Bobby Kotick said that the cuts would come from support staff while the company consolidates its commercial operations and reorganizes its marketing initiatives. Activision will be instead investing more in live services, Battle.net, eSports, and advertising efforts.

The company added it would be increasing development resources by 20 percent in 2019 on those franchises it is now focusing on. “The company will fund this greater investment by de-prioritizing initiatives that are not meeting expectations and reducing certain non-development and administrative-related costs across the business,” the publisher said in its earnings release.”

Reached for comment this week, Activision Blizzard reshared a statement it released in February.

“While we performed well in these some areas of our business in 2018, and continued to make progress in mobile, advertising, and esports, we ultimately did not meet our own, nor our communities’, expectations for content delivery and growth,” the spokesperson said. “As a result, we’re taking important steps to reinforce our foundation for future growth. We’re increasing our investment in game development across our biggest franchises, mobile and geographic expansion, as well as in adjacent opportunities with demonstrated potential, like esports and advertising. Over the course of 2019, we plan to increase the number of developers working on our key franchises by approximately 20%, ultimately allowing us to put even more content into the hands of existing and new fans around the world.

“To fund this investment, we are de-prioritizing initiatives that are not meeting our expectations. We are also bringing together our regional sales, partnerships, and sponsorships capabilities enabling us to better leverage our talent, expertise and scale.

“We’re confident in our plan and the leadership teams in place who will navigate us through this time of change. These actions will allow us to return to the franchise focus that has fueled our long-term success so that we can bring the most epic entertainment to our players around the world.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Gaming

  • Blizzard Hit With 209 Layoffs as

    Blizzard Hit With 209 Layoffs as Part of Activision Blizzard Restructuring

    About 27 percent of the nearly 775 people expected to be laid off from Activision Blizzard as part of its sweeping reorganization worked in the Blizzard side of the company, according to records obtained by “Variety” from California’s Employment Development Department. Those 209 Blizzard layoffs hit in cities around the country including Califonia’s Irvine, Santa [...]

  • 'Octopath Traveler' is Getting a Mobile

    'Octopath Traveler' is Getting a Mobile Prequel

    “Octopath Traveler” is getting a prequel for mobile devices in Japan, a new trailer from Square Enix revealed Thursday. The prequel is coming to iOS and Android devices sometime in 2019, according to the newly created Twitter account for the game. The title is “Octopath Traveler:  Tairiku no Haisha” which translates to Conquerors of the [...]

  • China Live Streamer Panda TV to

    China Live Streamer Panda TV to Close Down

    Panda TV, the Chinese live-streaming platform backed by young tycoon Wang Sicong, the son of Dalian Wanda chairman Wang Jianlin, is to close down. It ran out of cash and will lay off its entire workforce. There have been rumors for weeks of dire financial problems at the company and layoffs of about 500 staff. [...]

  • New 'Apex Legends' Update Brings Hit

    New 'Apex Legends' Update Brings Hit Box, Balance Changes

    Respawn Entertainment released an update for its popular battle royale title “Apex Legends” on Wednesday that brings some changes to its meta by tweaking balance and hit boxes. The patch is live now on all platforms, the developer said in a Reddit post. Respawn wants to make less frequent, better tested, higher impact changes, minimizing [...]

  • 'Pokémon' Mobile Titles Earn Over $2.5

    'Pokémon' Mobile Titles Earn Over $2.5 Billion Globally

    Mobile gamers across the globe have spent approximately $2.5 billion so far on various “Pokémon” titles, according to new data from analyst Sensor Tower. The number combines revenue from six games, including “Pokémon GO,” “Pokémon Shuffle,” “Pokémon Duel,” “Pokémon Quest,” “Pokémon: Magikarp Jump,” and “Pokémon TCG Online.” Unsurprisingly, “Pokémon GO” claims most of this revenue, [...]

  • Nvidia Claims Its GPUs Give Players

    Nvidia Says Its GPUs Give Players an Edge in Battle Royale Titles

    Tech company Nvidia crunched the numbers and confirms in a new study that a higher frames per second (FPS) and faster monitor refresh rates — like the ones experienced while using its own GTX and RTX graphics processors — can give players an edge in battle royale titles like “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends.” OK, sure, [...]

  • U.K. Politician Calls for Review of

    U.K. Politician Calls for Review of Steam, Controversial 'Rape Day' Game

    Hannah Bardell, a member of U.K. Parliament, is asking for a government review of the controversial game “Rape Day” following its removal from Steam. “A game of this nature has no place in our society,” Bardell said while speaking before Britain’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. “I’m glad that it has been pulled by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad