Blizzard Unveils New ‘Hearthstone’ Rise of Shadows Expansion Cards

Blizzard unveiled 12 new cards in the upcoming “Hearthstone” expansion “Rise of Shadows” during a livestream on Monday.

The newly revealed cards include two Legendary villains, Blastmaster Boom and Heistbaron Togwaggle, and one Legendary Defender of Dalaran, Khadgar.

Blastmaster Boom is a Warrior Legendary minion and explosive mad scientist who summons two Boom Bots for each bomb in your opponent’s deck. Heistbaron Togwaggle is the Rogue Legendary minion and king of Kobolds capable of discovering treasure if you control a Lackey. The Khadgar is the Mage Legendary minion and defender of Dalaran, a two-cost minion that causes cards that summon minions to summon twice the amount.

Starting April 5, players can log in to”Hearthstone” to claim a free Legendary card and begin using it immediately in Play Mode and at Pre-Release events. At launch, a quest chain will become available rewarding multiple card packs for the Rise of Shadows and Year of the Raven expansions. During the first week of the expansion’s release, the Shadow Bundle will be available, containing nine “Rise of Shadow”s card packs and an Arena ticket for $9.99.

The “Rise of Shadows” card packs are available for pre-purchase in two bundles. The first is a 50-pack bundle featuring the Jewel of Lazul card back and a Legendary card. The second is an 80-card pack includes the Madame Lazul Priest Hero, the Jewel of Lazul card back, and a Golden Legendary card available on all platforms for $49.99 and $79.99, respectively