×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Brings Back Fan-Favorite Prop Hunt Mode

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Activision

The popular Prop Hunt mode is back in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” alongside the game’s third major DLC update.

The official “Call of Duty” Twitter account teased the mode’s return with a short video clip mimicking it and teasing that the team at developer Treyarch has been “practicing.”

Prop Hunt is a fan-favorite game mode that’s been featured on and off throughout several iterations of “Call of Duty,” including “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” and “Call of Duty: WWII.” The mode was available during Weekend Warfare events before eventually being made into a permanent game mode in “Modern Warfare Remastered,” but so far the same hasn’t happened for its role in “Black Ops 4.”

In Prop Hunt, one team takes on the role of “hunters” while the other assumes the role of random props found throughout the map. This can mean anything from plants to filing cabinets, which can look admittedly ridiculous on a “Call of Duty” map.

Prop teams are given 30 seconds to find a hiding place on the map, and the other team must seek them out. Prop players are given the perk Deadly Silence to make them quieter and can “lock” in place to look around the map without moving. It can be extremely difficult to find well-hidden props and subsequently take them out, and that’s part of what contributes to Prop Hunt being such a fan-favorite option.

Related

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Brings Back Fan-Favorite Prop Hunt Mode

    The popular Prop Hunt mode is back in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” alongside the game’s third major DLC update. The official “Call of Duty” Twitter account teased the mode’s return with a short video clip mimicking it and teasing that the team at developer Treyarch has been “practicing.” Prop Hunt is back, and [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Bans 770,000 Alleged Cheaters

    'Apex Legends' Bans 770,000 Alleged Cheaters

    Respawn Entertainment has banned a total 770,000 alleged cheaters from its battle royale title “Apex Legends” since it launched three months ago, it said in a Reddit post on Thursday. Last month, the developer said it banned over 355,000 players for cheating and called its efforts an “ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to [...]

  • BioWare: 'We Remain 100% Committed' to

    BioWare: 'We Remain 100% Committed' to 'Anthem'

    BioWare isn’t giving up on its troubled online role-playing game “Anthem,” the studio assured fans on social media on Thursday. “We remain 100% committed to ‘Anthem’ and look forward to showing players the new content we are working on,” tweeted BioWare head of live service Chad Robertson. “We want to make sure we aren’t overpromising, [...]

  • Rage 2

    'Rage 2' System Requirements, You May Want to Sit Down

    Bethesda shared the official system requirements for its upcoming post-apocalyptic shooter “Rage 2,” and they’re quite demanding. Both minimum and recommended requirements for PC players were posted via Bethesda’s help pages and are as follows: Minimum A 64-bit processor and operating system is required OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit version Processor: Intel Core [...]

  • AMD Sees 2019 as Growth Year,

    AMD Sees 2019 as Growth Year, Providing PlayStation 5 Chip a 'Great Honor'

    Advanced Micro Devices, better known as AMD, sees 2019 as a growth year as the provider of the next PlayStation console’s chip and with plenty of other products in the works, CEO Lisa Su told CNBC on Wednesday. AMD, a provider of graphics cards and processors, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, after disclosing a [...]

  • Razer Introduces 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper Edition

    Razer Introduces 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper Edition Peripherals

    Razer debuted a set of officially licensed “Star Wars” peripherals on Friday, including a mechanical keyboard, mouse, and mouse mat. The “Star Wars” Stormtrooper line includes a specially-branded “Star Wars” keyboard, mouse, and mouse mat each emblazoned with monochromatic imagery with Stormtroopers front and center. These are all products the manufacturer already has in its [...]

  • Riot Stopping Specific Type of Mandatory

    Riot Stopping Specific Type of Mandatory Arbitration After Lawsuit Is Resolved

    “League of Legends” developer Riot Games will soon start giving new employees the option to opt-out of some mandatory arbitration requirements when they are hired, the company announced early Friday. The decision, which was made during Riot’s bi-weekly all-company town hall Thursday night, is initially narrowly focused on a specific set of employees for a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad