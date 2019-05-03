‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Brings Back Fan-Favorite Prop Hunt Mode

The popular Prop Hunt mode is back in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” alongside the game’s third major DLC update.

The official “Call of Duty” Twitter account teased the mode’s return with a short video clip mimicking it and teasing that the team at developer Treyarch has been “practicing.”

Prop Hunt is back, and everyone at @Treyarch has been practicing. pic.twitter.com/W5lUMraVRO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 3, 2019

Prop Hunt is a fan-favorite game mode that’s been featured on and off throughout several iterations of “Call of Duty,” including “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” and “Call of Duty: WWII.” The mode was available during Weekend Warfare events before eventually being made into a permanent game mode in “Modern Warfare Remastered,” but so far the same hasn’t happened for its role in “Black Ops 4.”

In Prop Hunt, one team takes on the role of “hunters” while the other assumes the role of random props found throughout the map. This can mean anything from plants to filing cabinets, which can look admittedly ridiculous on a “Call of Duty” map.

Prop teams are given 30 seconds to find a hiding place on the map, and the other team must seek them out. Prop players are given the perk Deadly Silence to make them quieter and can “lock” in place to look around the map without moving. It can be extremely difficult to find well-hidden props and subsequently take them out, and that’s part of what contributes to Prop Hunt being such a fan-favorite option.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.