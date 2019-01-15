‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Offers Free One-Week Blackout Trial

×
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” popular battle royale mode Blackout is getting a free weeklong trial.

Players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC can experience the Blackout Free Trial beginning Thursday, Jan 17. It will feature the same mashup of familiar characters, weapons, locations, and gear from the “Call of Duty” series with new, intense “Black Ops” action.

Blackout finds characters jumping from an aerial transport down to the battleground, scavenging their immediate surroundings for weapons and gear, and then working to survive long enough to be the last player standing. The map’s active area continues to shrink as the timer ticks down.

The mode allows up to 100 players, who can play as Solos, Duos, or Quads and can choose from land, sea, and air vehicles to get around while on the ground. There’s a wide variety of characters from throughout the “Call of Duty” series as a whole to choose from, such as “Black Ops” star Alex Mason or Raul Melendez from “Black Ops II.”

In addition to announcing the Blackout Free Trial, developer Treyarch also released a new “Black Ops 4” update for console players, coming later this week on PC and adding the new “Unsinkable” Gauntlet and new Elixirs in the form of Perk Up, Refresh Mint, and Conflagration Liquidation. Additional information can be found via the official “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” subreddit update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

