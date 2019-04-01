×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets ‘Alcatraz’ Battle Royale Map

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a new addition to its “Blackout” battle royale mode in the form of the “Alcatraz” map.

The new map is set in a fog-filled island meant to guide players toward the facility at the top of a massive hill, where players can explore Alcatraz itself. There are a “variety of environments” to explore that will require “Call of Duty” fans to think on their feat as they drop into the game, grab all the gear and supplies they can, and fight through a variety of areas fit for close-range combat and long-range firefights.

Players will be able to select “Alcatraz” at the beginning of a “Blackout” map, so it’s not replacing the classic map that “Call of Duty” faithful have been getting to know since the battle royale mode debuted. It’s currently the biggest edition to the game since “Blackout” debuted, but there aren’t many details known about what the map will offer at this point other than what the preview trailer shows off.

“Alcatraz” is set to debut April 2, 2019 on PlayStation 4. There’s no set date just yet for players on Xbox One or PC, but Treyarch and Activision have confirmed it will be touching down on other platforms in the future, much like the game’s previous content drops in the past.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Gets 'Alcatraz' Battle Royale Map

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a new addition to its “Blackout” battle royale mode in the form of the “Alcatraz” map. The new map is set in a fog-filled island meant to guide players toward the facility at the top of a massive hill, where players can explore Alcatraz itself. There are [...]

  • Game Industry Notables Set to Appear

    Game Industry Notables Set to Appear at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

    The British Academy Games Awards 2019 is coming Thursday, and we’ve got details on how to watch and who to look out for at the big event. BAFTA previously released its list of nominees for the 2019 BAFTA Games Awards, but now we’ve got details on who’s attending and how to watch the event. Key [...]

  • 'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry Is Being

    'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry Will Be Added to 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

    Gaming YouTuber Shirley Curry is being immortalized in Bethesda’s “The Elder Scrolls 6” as an NPC. During a video celebrating 25 years of the “Elder Scrolls” franchise, Bethesda revealed that Curry will be added to the game when it debuts. Around 8:40 in the clip, Curry’s character model can be seen as well as a [...]

  • Oculus on the Sort of Features

    Oculus on the Sort of Features an 'Oculus Rift 2' Would Need

    Jason Rubin can envision an Oculus Rift 2, how Facebook’s virtual reality headset would need to evolve to earn a number, rather than a letter after its name. And it’s clearly much more than what the Oculus Rift S will deliver this spring. Rubin, vice president in charge of content at Oculus, tells Variety that [...]

  • 'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses

    'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses Making Games, Loving VR, Being Weird

    Since 2013, Justin Roiland has been busy serving as co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of absurdist animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” as well as voicing the show’s two main characters. In 2016, he added another title to his resume: game developer. Teaming up with industry vet Tanya Watson, whose previous credits include “Fortnite” and [...]

  • Konami Renames New York Office as

    Konami Renames New York Office as It Refocuses on 'Frogger,' 'Contra,' More

    Konami renamed its New York City outpost, 4K Media, in order to reflect its new approach to intellectual property rights management, the company announced via press release Monday. Konami Cross Media NY Inc., the new name of 4K Media Inc., is effective Monday. It is a subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., which specializes in [...]

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Tabletop Game Has

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Tabletop Game Has All the Drama, Treachery of Westeros

    When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Since 2010, Denver, CO-based studio Dire Wolf Digital has been focused on cornering the niche market of digital strategy card games. This includes the online version of the “Pokémon” trading card game, the original IP “Eternal,” and a few others that can be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad