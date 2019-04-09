‘Black Desert’ Franchise Reaches $1 Billion in Gross Sales

The “Black Desert” franchise has made more than $1 billion in gross sales since it first launched four years ago, developer Pearl Abyss announced on Tuesday.

The franchise began with the release of massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online” on PC in Korea in 2015. An open-world action MMORPG, it combined beautiful visuals with skill-based combat and an intricate character creation system. In 2018, it received a remastered edition that revamped its graphics and audio. Its most recent major content update added four new classes, a large-scale player vs. player mode, and a weekly event called Conquest Wars.

“Black Desert” launched on Xbox One and mobile platforms earlier this year. It’s now available in over 150 countries with 18 million registered users, Pearl Abyss said.

“We’re proud of what this achievement represents – the hard work and dedication from our teams over the past four years and the support from a community of fans around the world,” said Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung. “With over 30% of gross sales for ‘Black Desert’ stemming from mobile platforms, which saw an initial release in Asia in the past year, we’re confident that sales are accelerating. Pearl Abyss is optimistic for the future of ‘Black Desert,’ and we look forward to launching ‘Black Desert Mobile’ globally by the end of the year.”

Pearl Abyss said it’s focused on expanding the game’s platforms and supported regions while continuing to offer updates to current players. The developer, which acquired “EVE Online” studio CCP Games in 2018, said it’s also working on new MMO titles.