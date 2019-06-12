‘Black Desert’ Is Finally Coming to PlayStation 4

×
Pearl Abyss, developer of the massively multiplayer online RPG “Black Desert,” is opening up pre-orders for a PS4 version of the game starting July 2. The studio announced the news in a press release.

The MMO has been out on PC since 2015; it went live on Xbox One in March of this year. The official “Black Desert” Twitter account confirmed that console versions for PS4 and Xbox were in the works as far back as March 2017, but there’s been little mention of the PlayStation edition since. Pearl Abyss unveiled a new PS4 trailer Tuesday night at E3.

“Our team has been working diligently to make ‘Black Desert’ the best that it can be, and we’re finally ready to reward our patient player base,” said Kwangsam Kim, the game’s lead producer. “If you’ve been looking for a open-world action MMORPG on the PS4 with deep personalization to fit your gameplay experience, we encourage you to pre-order this July.”

The PlayStation 4 version of “Black Desert” will launch sometime in 2019.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

