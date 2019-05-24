×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nominees Announced for 2019 BitSummit Awards

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) announced the nominees for the 2019 BitSummit Awards on Friday.

BitSummit is an annual festival celebrating independent video games and developers based in Japan. Founded in 2012, it’s become Japan’s premier indie gaming event, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

It takes place the weekend of Jun. 1 at Miyako Messe in Kyoto, Japan. The awards ceremony starts on the main stage on Sunday, Jun. 2 at 4 p.m. JST. People can watch a livestream of the event on Twitch.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Vermillion Gate Award – Best of Show

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright” by DESKWORKS

Unpacking” by Witch Beam

World of Horror” by panstasz / Ysbryd Games

39 Days to Mars” by It’s Anecdota

Below” by CAPY GAMES

International Award – Best of International Games

Star Renegades” by Massive Damage, Inc.

Tunche” by LEAP Game Studios

Mørkredd” by Hyper Games

Related

Legal Dungeon” by Somi

Tale of Ronin” by Dead Mage

Innovative Outlaw Award – Innovation in Technology or Ideas

Unpacking” by Witch Beam

Onkou Cha-Han” by Wataru Nakano × MIYAZAWORKS

Symbio” by Jesper Bergman, Hangning Zhang, Kaijun Wang, Kristina Stiskaite, Alexander Sinn, Merve Metinkol

Madorica Real Estate” by GIFT TEN INDUSTRY K.K.

Legal Dungeon” by Somi

Excellence in Game Design Award

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright” by DESKWORKS

The MISSING – J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories” by White Owls inc.

Sweep It!” by Omoplata Games

Below” by CAPY GAMES

Mørkredd” by Hyper Games

Visual Excellence Award

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright” by DESKWORKS

39 Days to Mars” by It’s Anecdota

Star Renegades” by Massive Damage, Inc.

Tales of the Neon Sea” by Zodiac Interactive

Lost Ember” by Mooneye Studios

Excellence in Sound Design Award

Unpacking” by Witch Beam

Invisible” by Team Invisible

No Straight Roads” by METRONOMIK

Below” by CAPY GAMES

Phogs!” by Coatsink

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Gaming

  • Nominees Announced for 2019 BitSummit Awards

    Nominees Announced for 2019 BitSummit Awards

    The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) announced the nominees for the 2019 BitSummit Awards on Friday. BitSummit is an annual festival celebrating independent video games and developers based in Japan. Founded in 2012, it’s become Japan’s premier indie gaming event, drawing thousands of visitors each year. It takes place the weekend of Jun. 1 at [...]

  • League of Legends Esports to Release

    League of Legends Esports to Release Premium Viewing Option

    League of Legends Esports has a new Pro View premium experience which will allow viewers to watch esports matches from the individual pro players’ perspective, the company announced Friday. The Pro View Package will be available for the Summer Split of the League Championship Series (LCS) as well as the League European Championship (LEC). In [...]

  • Microsoft's Project xCloud Rollout Hits 13

    Microsoft's Project xCloud Rollout Hits 13 Regions, Capcom, Paradox Testing

    Microsoft’s take on cloud-gaming — an approach to game development and deployment that theoretically makes games playable on any system without the need for porting — continues its rollout, with the company on Friday detailing work they’re doing with developers Capcom and Paradox Interactive. Project xCloud now has custom server blades at Azue datacenters in [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Pushed Back Due

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Due to Character Design Changes

    Paramount Pictures is pushing its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day. The delay follows fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly his teeth and lean legs. Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic [...]

  • 'Mortal Kombat 11,' 'League of Legends'

    'Mortal Kombat 11,' 'League of Legends' Dominate Global Digital Games

    The world’s top-earning digital games for last month include “Mortal Kombat 11,” “League of Legends,” and “Fortnite Battle Royale,” according to a report from SuperData released Tuesday. The ranking of top grossing games for the month of April 2019 is split into three groups: PC, console, and mobile. The massively popular “League of Legends,” a [...]

  • 'Forager,' 'Weedcraft Inc.,' Crack Steam Top

    'Forager,' 'Weedcraft Inc.,' Crack Steam Top 20 April Releases

    April’s Steam releases were dominated by indie titles, including “Forager” and “Totally Accurate Battle Simulator,” according to a post on the Steam Blog Thursday. Valve released a list of its top 20 games for the month of April, which included only games released last month. The list was compiled based on revenue generated. The biggest [...]

  • Director Dean DeBlois and online game

    'Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG's CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

    Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad