Nominees Announced for 2019 BitSummit Awards

The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) announced the nominees for the 2019 BitSummit Awards on Friday.

BitSummit is an annual festival celebrating independent video games and developers based in Japan. Founded in 2012, it’s become Japan’s premier indie gaming event, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

It takes place the weekend of Jun. 1 at Miyako Messe in Kyoto, Japan. The awards ceremony starts on the main stage on Sunday, Jun. 2 at 4 p.m. JST. People can watch a livestream of the event on Twitch.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Vermillion Gate Award – Best of Show

“RPG Time: The Legend of Wright” by DESKWORKS

“Unpacking” by Witch Beam

“World of Horror” by panstasz / Ysbryd Games

“39 Days to Mars” by It’s Anecdota

“Below” by CAPY GAMES

International Award – Best of International Games

“Star Renegades” by Massive Damage, Inc.

“Tunche” by LEAP Game Studios

“Mørkredd” by Hyper Games

“Legal Dungeon” by Somi

“Tale of Ronin” by Dead Mage

Innovative Outlaw Award – Innovation in Technology or Ideas

“Unpacking” by Witch Beam

“Onkou Cha-Han” by Wataru Nakano × MIYAZAWORKS

“Symbio” by Jesper Bergman, Hangning Zhang, Kaijun Wang, Kristina Stiskaite, Alexander Sinn, Merve Metinkol

“Madorica Real Estate” by GIFT TEN INDUSTRY K.K.

“Legal Dungeon” by Somi

Excellence in Game Design Award

“RPG Time: The Legend of Wright” by DESKWORKS

“The MISSING – J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories” by White Owls inc.

“Sweep It!” by Omoplata Games

“Below” by CAPY GAMES

“Mørkredd” by Hyper Games

Visual Excellence Award

“RPG Time: The Legend of Wright” by DESKWORKS

“39 Days to Mars” by It’s Anecdota

“Star Renegades” by Massive Damage, Inc.

“Tales of the Neon Sea” by Zodiac Interactive

“Lost Ember” by Mooneye Studios

Excellence in Sound Design Award

“Unpacking” by Witch Beam

“Invisible” by Team Invisible

“No Straight Roads” by METRONOMIK

“Below” by CAPY GAMES

“Phogs!” by Coatsink