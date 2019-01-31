BioWare Prepares For ‘Recurring and New Issues’ as ‘Anthem’s’ Public Demo Looms

“Anthem’s” public demo goes live Friday and developer BioWare is managing expectations on its blog, writing that while those who were in the buggy VIP Demo that ran last weekend will likely see “significant improvements,” the studio is also aware that it may see “recurring and new issues.”

The development team, BioWare’s head of live services Chad Robertson writes, spent this week focusing on improving the player experience in the demo based on player feedback and the issues they saw arise. And the team will again be working around the clock during the public demo, which runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, to deal with any problems that come up, he wrote.

“Our ongoing scale testing this week has gone well,” Robertson wrote. “We’re confident we are ready for the load we will see. Like last weekend, we will be prepared with more server capacity than we anticipate will be needed. However, predicting player numbers – particularly for a new game like ‘Anthem’ in its first open public weekend – is very difficult. If more players decide to try the game than we anticipate, we also have systems in place to control entry rates of incoming players. This is to ensure players in the game are having uninterrupted fun and to give us time to increase capacity. If you encounter this situation, we hope you’ll be patient with us and try again later. We’ll have messaging on our servers on our server status page.”

The team has also been hard at work preparing for the game’s full launch. That work includes some fixes that won’t be seen in the demo, he notes. Those include:

Further performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

Fixes to inscriptions showing up incorrectly

Fixes to inscriptions from other Javelins being chosen

Fixes to disappearing customization settings

Fixes to XP gain behavior

Audio improvements

Improvements to PC controls, including flight and aiming

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

It remains unclear if BioWare has figured out what was causing the chief issue, the endless loading times that made it impossible to start playing the game, or if any fixes for that issue have been implemented for the upcoming demo or the game’s full release.

Those players who are returning to the demo this weekend from last week’s VIP demo will keep their progress. That includes your Javelins, pilot level, and all gear, weapons, and customizations.