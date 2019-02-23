×
Bioware Maps Out The Next Three Months of 'Anthem' following Launch

BioWare has detailed the next 90 days of content updates and events scheduled to be introduced to the recently launched “Anthem”.

The roadmap is broken down by months, starting with the February launch of “Anthem” which will see the addition of three freeplay events – Outlaw Outrage, There be Giants, and Shaper Surge.

In March, “Anthem” players will see new Elysian Stronghold cosmetics, reward items, legendary missions, and two as-of-yet-unnamed freeplay events.

Come April players will get leaderboards, guilds, a weekly stronghold challenge, a new stronghold called The Sunken, a mastery system, and seven new freeplay events. Finally, in May Bioware will introduce The Cataclysm – a world event which causes a physical change to the world like extreme weather, deluges of hostile creatures, and changes to the landscape that will reveal new mysteries to solve. The developer announced this end game at the start of February.

“Coming off our Early Access period, we understand that we have lots of work ahead of us to continue to improve the game,” said BioWare Head of Live Services Chad Robertson. “As a Live Service team, a core tenet for us is listening hard to the community. We use that insight to fix issues and make Quality of Life fixes to the game. Our most recent patch – the one you are playing now — reflects your feedback.”

  • EA Australia's Firemonkeys Suffers Layoffs, Takes

    EA Australia Studio Firemonkeys Suffers Layoffs, Takes Over 'Sims Mobile'

    Electronic Arts Australia developer Firemonkeys has been hit by layoffs following a decision by the publisher to reorganize staff to focus on live services, an EA spokesperson tells Variety. Firemonkeys will now be taking over the development of “The Sims Mobile” from the Maxis Mobile team. “The FireMonkeys studio is working on some of our [...]

  • Google Reportedly Unveiling Project Yeti Streaming

    Google Reportedly Unveiling Project Yeti Streaming Hardware At GDC 2019

    Google is hosting a keynote at the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 19, and rumors are swirling around what it could entail. 9to5Google reports that, according to a source familiar with the event, it could very well feature Google’s upcoming Project Stream service as well as the Project Yeti hardware meant [...]

  • Microsoft Prepping Game Pass for Nintendo

    Microsoft Prepping Game Pass for Nintendo Switch (Report)

    Microsoft and Nintendo are working together to bring Xbox titles the Nintendo Switch, according to Direct-Feed Games via Game Informer. The arguably most exciting rumor is that Microsoft-exclusive “Ori and the Blind Forest” will be published on the Nintendo Switch, though there are more titles supposedly coming to the device in the future via Game [...]

  • EA Denies That it Demanded Takedown

    EA Denies That It Demanded Takedown of Negative 'Anthem' Review

    YouTuber Gggmanlives says Electronic Arts paid him to review “Anthem” and subsequently “blacklisted” him for the negative review, which the company denied in a statement to Variety on Friday. EA denies that the takedown request was due to the negative review, but says it was instead in response to the video not meeting its disclosure [...]

  • New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

    Patriots, 'Overwatch' League Team Owner Robert Kraft Charged in Human Trafficking Case

    Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Overwatch League team Boston Uprising, is one of more than two dozen charged Friday with soliciting prostitutes in connection with a sweeping nearly year-long investigation into human trafficking across South Florida, police said. Kraft, 77, faces two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution according to [...]

  • Avalanche Studios' Co-Founder Departing in April

    Avalanche Studios' Co-Founder Departing in April

    Cristofer Sundberg, co-founder of Avalanche studios, announced his upcoming departure from the company via Twitter on Thursday. Sundberg, the chief creative officer, will leave in April, after 16 years. He originally founded the studio alongside Linus Blomberg, the chief technical officer of Avalanche. Sundberg will leave behind a studio which created the notable “Just Cause” [...]

