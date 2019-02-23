Bioware Maps Out The Next Three Months of ‘Anthem’ following Launch

BioWare has detailed the next 90 days of content updates and events scheduled to be introduced to the recently launched “Anthem”.

The roadmap is broken down by months, starting with the February launch of “Anthem” which will see the addition of three freeplay events – Outlaw Outrage, There be Giants, and Shaper Surge.

In March, “Anthem” players will see new Elysian Stronghold cosmetics, reward items, legendary missions, and two as-of-yet-unnamed freeplay events.

Come April players will get leaderboards, guilds, a weekly stronghold challenge, a new stronghold called The Sunken, a mastery system, and seven new freeplay events. Finally, in May Bioware will introduce The Cataclysm – a world event which causes a physical change to the world like extreme weather, deluges of hostile creatures, and changes to the landscape that will reveal new mysteries to solve. The developer announced this end game at the start of February.

“Coming off our Early Access period, we understand that we have lots of work ahead of us to continue to improve the game,” said BioWare Head of Live Services Chad Robertson. “As a Live Service team, a core tenet for us is listening hard to the community. We use that insight to fix issues and make Quality of Life fixes to the game. Our most recent patch – the one you are playing now — reflects your feedback.”