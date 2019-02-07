BioWare Details ‘Anthem’ Endgame with New Missions, Stories

“Anthem” developer BioWare released new details on what users can expect from the multiplayer title’s endgame, promising “new characters, missions, and stories in the future.”

Endgame features will be available once the player reaches level 30, the maximum level in the game. At this point, players will be able to take part in daily, weekly, and monthly challenges, and unlock “Anthem’s” Grand master, Grand Master 2, and Grand Master 3 difficulty tiers. Alternatively, once the player finishes the main story the first time around, they can up the difficulty of the entire game for another go.

“The higher the difficulty level, the better your chances of finding Anthem’s highest rarity gear and personalization items,” reads the post.

“Anthem” also includes crafting endgame missions. Different endgame objectives will reward the player with crafting blueprints for gear and personalization items.

Level 30 players will additionally be able to either pick up contracts and Legendary contracts from different factions within the game or try out Strongholds – the highest-level fixed challenges in the game which offer longer and tougher missions for high-level players.

Related Take-Two Believes China Trade Talks Could Help Video Game Industry EA's Head Blames Marketing, Development Delay For Low 'Battlefield 5' Sales

These missions will be made available in the “Anthem” free-roaming mode, called Freeplay. “After venturing out into the world, you can take a targeted approach and head straight for various missions and Strongholds marked on your map, or go on a more leisurely hunt for secrets and loot. World events happen randomly in Freeplay and the environment can change in a second, so stay sharp. You never know what your adventures will lead you to – rewards, mysterious discoveries, or something you’d rather not find.”

Finally, there are Cataclysms which the company describes as a world event which causes a physical change to the world, “like extreme weather, deluges of hostile creatures, and changes to the landscape that will reveal new mysteries to solve.”

Publisher Electronic Arts unveiled a Xbox One S “Anthem” bundle on Tuesday that includes a full download of the game, along with a 1TB Xbox One S console, wireless controller, and 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold. It’s available for pre-order for $300 via the Microsoft Store and participating retailers.