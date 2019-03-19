BioWare Admits ‘Anthem’ Launch Was Rougher Than Expected

BioWare general manager Casey Hudson is assuring “Anthem” players that the team is working hard to improve the online game after its rocky launch last month.

“Anthem” released worldwide on Feb. 22 and received very mixed reviews from critics. Variety’s own Dan Solberg called it a “disjointed and clunky experience where the contact high of jetpack flight and rarified guns will last you through one arduous forced loading screen returning to your fort, but probably not the second one you need to sit through to get back into the action.” Many knocked the game’s numerous problems, including an infinite loading screen bug and console crashes. BioWare admits the launch was rougher than expected, but said it’s committed to responding to the issues.

“We launched a game that so many of you tell us is really fun at its core, but we also had a degree of issues that did not reveal themselves until we were operating at the scale of millions of players,” Hudson said in an open letter posted to the BioWare Blog. “We were of course very disappointed about that, as were many of you. I’ve been in there playing with you since those early days (I’m a Ranger in Edmonton Oilers colors!) and it makes me sad to hear about any issues that would hold someone back from fully enjoying the game. I take that very personally, and it’s been our top priority to get improvements out to you in the fastest, safest way.”

BioWare has delivered over 200 improvements over the last few weeks, Hudson said, and “the best is yet to come.” The “Anthem” team is reportedly working on a number of things that will show what the game is capable of, including a series of world events, new story content, and new features that will build toward its big Cataclysm event later this spring.

But, Hudson said the team understands if the fan base is skeptical after “Anthem’s” shaky start. “We hear the criticisms and doubts. But we’ll keep going anyway, working hard every day on ‘Anthem’ – an ever-changing world, constantly improving and growing, and supported well into the future by our team of passionate developers.”