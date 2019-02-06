‘Anthem’ Public Demo ‘Exceeded Our Expectations,’ BioWare Said

BioWare seems quite pleased with how its upcoming online role-playing game “Anthem” performed during its public demo this past weekend.

“[It] exceeded our expectations,” the developer said in blog post on Monday. “Operationally, things were super smooth — our war rooms were tranquil this weekend, which is exactly how we like them.”

That’s far different from “Anthem’s” VIP demo, which was reportedly plagued with issues like a bug that trapped players in an infinite loading screen, “rubber-banding,” and more. BioWare apologized for the problems and promised to do more testing ahead of the public demo, which ran from Friday-Sunday.

The response to the public demo was “overwhelmingly positive,” BioWare said, and “Anthem” saw more than 40 million hours of play across both demo weekends. Now, the developer is shifting its focus to the game’s launch on Feb. 22. It will go live with a number of updates and improvements that weren’t in the demos. BioWare said it’s also working on post-launch content and it will share more details about it soon.

“Our development team is hard at work on finalizing our launch builds and beginning our countdown preparations,” it said. “There’s so much more than what you saw in the demo and we can’t wait for you to play it.”

Publisher Electronic Arts unveiled a Xbox One S “Anthem” bundle on Tuesday that includes a full download of the game, along with a 1TB Xbox One S console, wireless controller, and 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold. It’s available for pre-order for $300 via the Microsoft Store and participating retailers.