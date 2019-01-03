×

Gaming a Significant Part of More Than Billion Dollars Spent in App Store Over Holidays

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Supercell

Customers spent $1.22 billion in the App Store, much of it on gaming, between Dec. 24 and 31, Apple reported Thursday.

This spending marked a massively successful holiday week for Apple, which tracked the increased spending between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in 2018. The conglomerate also noted that New Year’s Day was a record-breaker as well, with “over $322 million [in spending] on New Year’s Day 2019 alone, setting a new single-day record,” according to the news release.

One of the most popular categories customers spent their holiday money in was gaming, as well as in “self-care.” Purchases went toward apps or subscription services, with much of the gaming revenue raked in by hit multiplayer games “Fortnite” and “PUBG Mobile.”

Brawl Stars,” “Asphalt 9,” and “Monster Strike” were also noted among top-performing games for the holiday season.  “Brawl Stars” is not too surprising, as developer Supercell already dominated the mobile game market via “Clash of Clans” and “Clash Royale.”

Plus, “Brawl Stars” cleared more than $10 million worldwide (about $3 million of that from US players) during its first week of release in December, according to SensorTower.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior VP of worldwide marketing, commented on the holiday surge in sales.

“The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year’s Day. The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year’s Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million,” said Schiller. “Thanks to the inspiring work of our talented developers and the support of our incredible customers around the world, the App Store finished off an outstanding 2018 and kicked off 2019 with a bang.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Gaming

  • 'Return of the Obra Dinn' Leads

    'Return of the Obra Dinn' Leads IGF Awards Nominees

    Lucas Pope’s excellent puzzle game/murder mystery “Return of the Obra Dinn” leads this year’s Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards with a total five nominations, IGF announced on Thursday. “Obra Dinn” is Pope’s second commercial game. His first was the critically-acclaimed 2013 title “Papers, Please.” Set aboard a fictional East India Company ghost ship, “Obra Dinn” [...]

  • Las Vegas VR Center Opens at

    PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

    Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). “We are [...]

  • Nintendo New Year's Digital Sale Offers

    Nintendo Drops Massive Price Cuts on Top Switch, 3DS Games

    Nintendo is running a special New Year’s Digital Sale, where select games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS are discounted from 10 percent to 67 percent off their normal prices. The sale runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 10 at 8:50 a.m. PT, and includes a wide variety of different titles with deep discounts for [...]

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Global Revenue Grew 37% in 2018 (Analyst)

    Niantic’s popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” made an estimated $795 million worldwide in 2018, a 35% increase over the previous year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The app was aided by a strong December, which saw global player spending on the App Store and Google Play exceed $75 million, Sensor Tower said. [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 5 Challenges Guide

    Season 7’s week-five challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad