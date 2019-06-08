Bigben Interactive Teases More From Action RPG 'Werewolf: The Apocalypse -- Earthblood'

French developer Cyanide Studio is teasing more of “Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood,” an upcoming action RPG set in White Wolf’s World of Darkness tabletop-game universe. It’s slated for release on PC and consoles in 2020.

According to a press release from November, Cyanide has been working on the project for roughly two and a half years. While the game’s Twitter account’s been dormant since February 2018, a new website (and accompanying artwork) suggests “Earthblood” will be a significant part of Bigben Interactive’s E3 lineup. It seems likely that a trailer will be unveiled during a larger livestream or press conference.

A video-game adaptation of “Werewolf: The Apocalypse” was first announced in January 2017 by Paradox Interactive and Focus Home Interactive; Bigben made an agreement to publish the project in 2018.

“The intense action and desperate supernatural danger of ‘Werewolf’ is a perfect fit for Bigben,” White Wolf VP Shams Jorjani said in November. “Video games always have been a key pillar to White Wolf’s brand strategy: they’re an incredibly powerful medium for great World of Darkness stories! So, we are looking forward very much to this partnership, and to many others, in the months and years ahead.”

