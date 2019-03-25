×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ Is a Sequel to Classic ’90s ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Revolution Software’s 1994 adventure game “Beneath a Steel Sky” is getting a sequel, the game developer announced during Monday’s Apple keynote.

No, it’s not “Beneath a Steel Sky 2,” but “Beyond a Steel Sky.” It will find lead designer and Revolution head Charles Cecil and artist Dave Gibbons teaming up once more to bring the cyberpunk adventure to life.

The sequel will be a sight different from the original game, however. It will feature fully 3D environments that empower players with full control of the camera, as well as a new comic book-inspired aesthetic that’s meant to help embody the “spirit” of adventure gaming.

“Beyond a Steel Sky” will retain the first game’s protagonist, engineer Robert Foster, and will explore society viewed through the lens of social control and privacy as enacted by the omniscient AI created by Foster by the end of “Beneath a Steel Sky.” The sequel will explore how living under a watchful AI can be both beneficial and detrimental to society, as well as Orwellian ideas and issues it may struggle with from time to time.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Gaming

  • Revolution Software Announces 'Beyond A Steel

    'Beyond A Steel Sky' is a Sequel to Classic 90s 'Beneath a Steel Sky'

    Revolution Software’s 1994 adventure game “Beneath a Steel Sky” is getting a sequel, the game developer announced during Monday’s Apple keynote. No, it’s not “Beneath a Steel Sky 2,” but “Beyond a Steel Sky.” It will find lead designer and Revolution head Charles Cecil and artist Dave Gibbons teaming up once more to bring the [...]

  • Apple Announces Gaming Subscription Service

    Apple Announces Gaming Subscription Service Apple Arcade

    Apple detailed its long-rumored gaming subscription service during a special event it held in Cupertino, California Monday. Apple Arcade is the world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room, the company said. With a single subscription, you get access to more than 100 new and exclusive games. The games won’t be on [...]

  • 'Raji: An Ancient Epic' mixes tight

    'Raji: An Ancient Epic' mixes tight combat, gorgeous visuals, and Indian culture

    It’s hard to keep count of the number of games based around Greek, Roman, and Japanese mythology. Their histories are so deep and full of tantalizing stories that weave through fact and fiction seamlessly– they make stories flow off the paper. Indian mythology and the thousands of cultural subsets it contains is no different. The [...]

  • EA to Publish New Team-Based Action

    EA to Publish New Team-Based Action Game From Indie Studio Velan

    Independent game developer Velan Studios is working on its first original intellectual property and it will publish it under Electronic Arts’ EA Partners program, the two companies announced on Monday. The new game will release on PC, consoles, and mobile. Velan is promising not only a unique game world, but an “entirely new and entertaining [...]

  • ‘God of War’ Director on Overcoming

    ‘God of War’ Director on Imposter Syndrome, Overcoming Failure, Doubt

    It’s easy to talk about what made 2018’s “God of War” so successful. The PlayStation 4 exclusive was a beautiful game, with an emotional story that transformed Kratos from an angry, two-dimensional anti-hero into an empathetic figure who, at the end of the day, was a father struggling to raise his only son. But perhaps [...]

  • '90s Fighting Series 'Samurai Shodown' Returns

    '90s Fighting Series 'Samurai Shodown' Returns This June

    Fighting game publisher and developer SNK is reviving the 1990s franchise “Samurai Shodown,” it announced on Monday. The weapon-based fighting game returns to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this June. It’s also coming to Nintendo Switch in Q4 2019, and to PC at a later date. The reboot gives the 2D classic a 3D facelift, [...]

  • Devs From Pakistan, Paraguay, More Share

    Devs From Pakistan, Paraguay, More Share Their #1ReasonToBe in Games Industry

    It’s difficult to count the number of barriers that game developers from outside North America, Western Europe, and Japan face when trying to make a successful indie. Whether it be Argentina or Romania, the infrastructure isn’t there for a lot of countries. Regardless of the game development situation in these countries, people still play games. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad