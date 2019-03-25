‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ Is a Sequel to Classic ’90s ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’

Revolution Software’s 1994 adventure game “Beneath a Steel Sky” is getting a sequel, the game developer announced during Monday’s Apple keynote.

No, it’s not “Beneath a Steel Sky 2,” but “Beyond a Steel Sky.” It will find lead designer and Revolution head Charles Cecil and artist Dave Gibbons teaming up once more to bring the cyberpunk adventure to life.

The sequel will be a sight different from the original game, however. It will feature fully 3D environments that empower players with full control of the camera, as well as a new comic book-inspired aesthetic that’s meant to help embody the “spirit” of adventure gaming.

“Beyond a Steel Sky” will retain the first game’s protagonist, engineer Robert Foster, and will explore society viewed through the lens of social control and privacy as enacted by the omniscient AI created by Foster by the end of “Beneath a Steel Sky.” The sequel will explore how living under a watchful AI can be both beneficial and detrimental to society, as well as Orwellian ideas and issues it may struggle with from time to time.