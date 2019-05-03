‘Rage 2’ System Requirements, You May Want to Sit Down

Bethesda shared the official system requirements for its upcoming post-apocalyptic shooter “Rage 2,” and they’re quite demanding.

Both minimum and recommended requirements for PC players were posted via Bethesda’s help pages and are as follows:

Minimum

A 64-bit processor and operating system is required

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit version

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

A 64-bit processor and operating system is required

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

Given the recommended requirements, a beefy PC will be in order to enjoy the game fully. It will be on consoles as well for those whose gaming machines may not be up to snuff.

“Rage 2” is a first-person shooter that finds players taking control of a ranger named Walker, who’s tasked with exploring the game’s neon-tinged post-apocalyptic world. It’s set 30 years after the original game took place and will include both new and existing characters.

There’s a wide variety of weapons and tools at Walker’s disposal, such as the game’s signature wing stick as well as explosive rocket launchers and various other tools. Walker becomes the target of the powerful authoritarian dictatorship the Authority and must spend the majority of the game working to escape and potentially overthrow them.

“Rage 2” is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 14.