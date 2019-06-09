How to Watch the E3 2019 Bethesda Conference

This year’s Bethesda E3 2019 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT. You’ll be able to watch the news unfold on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Mixer.

This year’s conference will be headlined by id Software’s “Doom Eternal,” announced this week for Google’s upcoming streaming service Stadia.

Also expected for this year’s E3 is new footage from “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” scheduled to launch July 26, “Rage 2,” a possible appearance by “The Elder Scrolls 6,” and the mysterious “Starfield”. “Starfield” is an upcoming single-player space epic described as a “long-rumored game that transplants the publisher’s role-playing foundation onto a sci-fi setting.”

“For the past two years, it’s been so inspiring to hear you talk about what you’d like to see next — and I gotta tell you, we’re right there with you,” said creative director Hugo Martin during last year’s Bethesda’s E3 presser. “You want the Doom Slayer to feel even more powerful? We’ve got it. You want even more badass demons? There are twice as many in this game. You want to see Hell on Earth? We just teased it. But what we’re most excited about is showing you some of the things that you might not be expecting.”

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.