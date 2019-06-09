×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the E3 2019 Bethesda Conference

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bethesda
CREDIT: Bethesda

This year’s Bethesda E3 2019 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT. You’ll be able to watch the news unfold on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Mixer.

This year’s conference will be headlined by id Software’s “Doom Eternal,” announced this week for Google’s upcoming streaming service Stadia.

Also expected for this year’s E3 is new footage from “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” scheduled to launch July 26, “Rage 2,” a possible appearance by “The Elder Scrolls 6,” and the mysterious “Starfield”. “Starfield” is an upcoming single-player space epic described as a “long-rumored game that transplants the publisher’s role-playing foundation onto a sci-fi setting.”

“For the past two years, it’s been so inspiring to hear you talk about what you’d like to see next — and I gotta tell you, we’re right there with you,” said creative director Hugo Martin during last year’s Bethesda’s E3 presser. “You want the Doom Slayer to feel even more powerful? We’ve got it. You want even more badass demons? There are twice as many in this game. You want to see Hell on Earth? We just teased it. But what we’re most excited about is showing you some of the things that you might not be expecting.”

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • DMC

    Ninja Theory's 'Bleeding Edge' Leaked Ahead of Xbox E3 Conference

    Ninja Theory’s upcoming online 4v4 team-based melee combat game “Bleeding Edge” has been leaked via Swedish site Xboxer, ahead of a likely announcement during this year’s Xbox conference during E3. A heavily stylized fighting game in the vein of “Overwatch”, “Bleeding Edge” is the first title to be announced by the “Enslaved” developer after the [...]

  • Division

    Ubisoft: Our Games May Avoid Political Messages, But They Aren’t Apolitical

    Ubisoft games are not apolitical in spite of avoiding making explicit political messages, says Vice President of Editorial at Ubisoft Tommy Francois. In a blog posted on Thursday, Francois took to the official Ubisoft website to clarify the company’s position on political statements, writing that while Ubisoft games are often inspired by real-world people, places, [...]

  • IKIN-Photo-One

    IKIN Raises Over $5 Million in Funding in Effort to Make Personalized Holograms

    Ikin, Inc. successfully raised more than $5 million in private funding for RYZ, which it claims will be “the world’s first true 3D hologram platform” in a press release sent out on Friday. This technology will allow any person to create personalized 3D holograms which can be made using a smartphone. The free-standing holograms can [...]

  • Marvel's Avengers

    How to Watch Square Enix Live, Including the Reveal of 'Marvel's Avengers,' at E3

    Square Enix is holding an E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the event live on your platform of choice — Mixer, Twitch, or YouTube — via the company’s own website. The presser’s headlining title is probably the long-awaited “Marvel’s Avengers,” which was first teased back at [...]

  • John Riccitiello Chief Executive Officer of

    Former Unity Exec Files Lawsuit Alleging CEO Sexually Harassed Her, Others

    The former Unity vice president of global talent acquisition filed a lawsuit this week against the company and ten of its employees alleging sexual harassment from CEO John Riccitiello and others in management positions as well as retaliation for reporting it and unlawful termination. In a statement to Variety, Unity denied the allegations found in [...]

  • sims-4-island

    'The Sims 4' Island Living Pack Bringing New Fashion, Fun This Summer

    “The Sims 4” is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living” this summer, as revealed at EA Play on Saturday. The expansion will bring lots of water activities for Sims to do, from snorkeling and jet skiing to just enjoying the water and sand or sunbathing on the beach. Sims can also interact with [...]

  • Madden 20

    EA Sports Shows Off Gameplay From Upcoming 'Madden 20'

    EA Sports shared all-new gameplay footage from the forthcoming “Madden 20” at EA Play on Saturday. Highlights from the new NFL game include signature abilities and animations specific to individual players. EA says that unique player ratings will also be more accurate to their real-world counterparts. “The story for each game in ‘Madden NFL 20’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad