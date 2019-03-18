Bethesda Confirms Summer 2019 E3 Showcase Date

Bethesda has confirmed it will be holding its 2019 E3 Showcase on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles.

The developer noted that further event details (such as a venue), how to register, and what to expect from the upcoming event will be coming at a later date.

For those unable to attend, Bethesda will be streaming the event via Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and Facebook Live. Bethesda is planning to “invite more” fans for this particular showcase, as this year’s tagline has been confirmed as “be together.”

Start speculating! Refresh @WalmartCanada. Most importantly… save the date! #BE3 is coming on Sunday, June 9th (5:30 PM PT). More details — including registration — are coming soon. Can't attend? We will be streaming the whole thing live! #E3 https://t.co/6No81maSXz pic.twitter.com/EIMQjznqsT — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 18, 2019

This is the fifth annual E3 press briefing the company has held, and will include an “in-depth look at ‘Doom Eternal’,” according to an official blog.

It’s likely “Rage 2” will be a big part of the E3 2019 showcase as well, as the shooter from id And Avalance Software will be out before the annual convention takes place. In lieu of announcements about the game’s progress, it’s likely Bethesda announcements will erevolve around potential plans for DLC. There could also potentially be updates on games like “The Elder Scrolls 6,” “Starfield,” “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” and potentially news regarding the recently-released “Fallout 76” roadmap set to unfold over the coming months.

Bethesda will be releasing additional information ahead of the official event, though it’s unclear at this point if the event will mimic the carnival-like theme of one of its past shows or if it will follow more of a straightforward press conference for now.