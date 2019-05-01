×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beat Saber Origins’ Released to Celebrate VR Game’s First Anniversary

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hyperbolic Magnetism

The makers of the hit virtual reality rhythm game “Beat Saber” just released a free early build called “Beat Saber Origins” to celebrate its first anniversary.

“This build represents the game which was only one month in development and had just one temporary song,” said developer Hyperbolic Magnetism (now called Beat Games) in a post on the indie games site Itch.io. “Everything is a little bit rough around the edges, but the core is there and the game is playable.”

Of course, since this is a very early build, there are a few caveats. This is not a full version of “Beat Saber” or a demo, Hyperbolic Magnetism said. It only works on SteamVR and it doesn’t have a user interface menu. Oh, and there might be some bugs.

“Beat Saber’s” concept is simple: the player uses long energy blades reminiscent of “Star Wars” lightsabers to slash at blocks representing musical beats. The game has sold more than one million copies since launch, and it might be the first VR title to do so, Beat Games co-founder and CEO Jaroslav Beck told Variety in March.

Related

Beat Games released the game’s first song pack in March called “Monstercat Music Pack.” The DLC features ten new tracks from the EDM label of the same name. While it’s mostly focused on electronic music, Beat Games said it’s looking to expand the music genres available in-game over time. “We are definitely experimenting with everything,” Beck said.

“Beat Saber” is coming to the Oculus Quest, Facebook’s standalone VR headset. It’s available to pre-order now starting at $399. It begins shipping on May 21.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • 'Beat Saber Origins' Released to Celebrate

    'Beat Saber Origins' Released to Celebrate VR Game's First Anniversary

    The makers of the hit virtual reality rhythm game “Beat Saber” just released a free early build called “Beat Saber Origins” to celebrate its first anniversary. “This build represents the game which was only one month in development and had just one temporary song,” said developer Hyperbolic Magnetism (now called Beat Games) in a post [...]

  • 'Borderlands 3': The Looter Shooter 2019

    'Borderlands 3': The Looter Shooter 2019 Needs

    On its cel-shaded surface, you’d be forgiven for thinking that “Borderlands 3” may only be a half-step towards a fully fledged sequel. With unmistakable visual flair; an endless litany of procedurally generated weapons; loud, irreverent characters; and hectic four-player co-op centered around the compulsive collection of loot, this is a threequel that stays close to [...]

  • Capcom Restructuring Esports and Media Licensing

    Capcom Restructuring Esports and Media Licensing Businesses

    Capcom is restructuring its esports and media licensing businesses and creating a new entity called Capcom Media Ventures, it announced on Wednesday. Capcom Media Ventures now manages all of the video game publisher’s global esports initiatives outside of Japan, including the Capcom Pro Tour and the Street Fighter League. It also oversees the company’s entertainment [...]

  • No-Jump-Scares Horror Game "Darkwood" Making Its

    No-Jump-Scares Horror Game 'Darkwood' Making Its Way to PS4

    The atmospheric horror game “Darkwood” is coming to the PlayStation 4 later this month, developer Acid Wizard Studio announced Wednesday via the PlayStation Blog. It was announced in March that the 2017 game is getting a Nintendo Switch port this month, and now another platform will get a port of the survival game. Players don’t [...]

  • Watch the 'Borderlands 3' Stream Here

    Watch the 'Borderlands 3' Stream Here

    Gearbox is ready to show off gameplay in the upcoming “Borderlands 3” in a livestream on Wednesday, and you can watch it all right here on Variety. The “Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal” stream starts at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) via the official “Borderlands” Twitch channel, embedded below: For a little peek (26 [...]

  • "Saints Row" Getting Film Adaptation, F.

    'Saints Row' Getting Film Adaptation, F. Gary Gray Set to Direct

    “The Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray was tapped to direct a film version of the “Saints Row” series of video games, currently in the early planning stages, IGN reported Wednesday. Greg Russo will write the screenplay for the adaptation. Russo is also scripting movie reboots of “Mortal Kombat” and “Resident Evil.” We [...]

  • New 'Earthworm Jim' Game in Development

    New 'Earthworm Jim' Game in Development From Original Team

    Ten of the original programmers, artists, audio team members, and level designers have come back together to work on a new “Earthworm Jim” game for the upcoming Intellivision Amico video game console, the company announced Tuesday morning. There will be a 20-minute live interactive simulcast streaming event on May 4 at noon PT during the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad