Six Classic RPGs Coming to Consoles For The First Time Ever in 2019

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Beamdog are teaming up to bring some classic role-playing games to consoles later this year.

Beamdog is known for its enhanced versions of classic “Dungeons & Dragons” PC titles. Now, it’s bringing six of them to consoles for the first time ever — “Baldur’s Gate,” “Baldur’s Gate II,” “Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear,” “Icewind Dale,” “Planescape: Torment,” and “Neverwinter Nights.” All of them are enhance editions and they’ll all be sold at retail stores and online.

“Baldur’s Gate” was originally developed by BioWare and Black Isle Studios. It first came out in 1998 and received widespread critical acclaim. Not only did it play a major part in revitalizing computer role-playing games, it helped popularize the top-down isometric third-person perspective used by a variety of RPGs over the years.

“These games are iconic, including ‘Baldur’s Gate,’ which has really set the standard for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ computer role-playing games,” said Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe. “We’re excited to bring Beamdog’s incredible slate to new platforms for both the dedicated fan and those who will soon discover these adventures for the first time. As longtime fans of ‘Baldur’s Gate’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ it’s fantastic to partner with Beamdog as the newest member of the Skybound family.”

Skybound will release more details about the ports, including specific platforms and retail box contents, in the coming months. In the meantime, a selection of Beamdog’s titles will be on display in the Skybound Games booth during PAX East, which takes place Mar. 28-31 in Boston.