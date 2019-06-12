×
‘Bayonetta 3’ Development is ‘Going Well’ Despite E3 Absence

Bayonetta 2
CREDIT: Platinum Games

“Bayonetta” fans shouldn’t despair, as development for the third installment to the series is going just fine, PlatinumGames’ Atsushi Inaba told Video Games Chronicle on Wednesday.

Though it’s disappointing that “Bayonetta 3” is absent from E3 this year, that decision is not indicative of the progress being made on the game or a sign the game is getting cancelled, as Inaba explained that development is just taking time.

“No, development is actually going quite well,” Inaba told VGC.  “Games aren’t usually done in a year or two… it takes a while. That’s all. Things are going well and I know a lot of people are asking for it.

Instead of giving an update at this E3, PlatinumGames is seemingly opting to wait until it’s ready to show more.

“Giving updates for everything at E3 isn’t the smartest PR strategy to begin with,” Inaba explained. “So just because we’re not showing it here doesn’t mean it’s not going well.”

Bayonetta 3” is planned exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and does not yet have a release date.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

