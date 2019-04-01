Game Industry Notables Set to Appear at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

The British Academy Games Awards 2019 is coming Thursday, and we’ve got details on how to watch and who to look out for at the big event.

BAFTA previously released its list of nominees for the 2019 BAFTA Games Awards, but now we’ve got details on who’s attending and how to watch the event.

Key nominees behind top games, including creative director of “God of War” Cory Barlog and creative director of “Florence” Ken Wong, will be at the event. Both of those games have been nominated in multiple categories.

Some of the voice acting casts of nominated titles will also appear, including Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra in “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in “Red Dead Redemption 2”). Both Mahut and Clark are up for the award for top performer for 2019.

Presenters run the gamut at the upcoming event, including Charlie Brooker, co-creator of “Black Mirror,” actor Colin Salmon, developers Siobhan Reddy (“LittleBigPlanet”) and Brenda Romero (“Wizardry”), and more. Comedian Dara O’Briain is set to host.

Public tickets are sold out for the London event, but if you want to watch, the event will be livestreamed from Bafta’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The red carpet coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. London time (10 a.m. PST) with the ceremony starting at 7:00 p.m.

If you can’t catch the event, we’ll cover the highlights right here at Variety.