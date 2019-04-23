Thor’s New Axe Coming to ‘Fortnite’ in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Event

“Fortnite” players can soon wield the power of Thor. The Asgardian’s Stormbreaker axe is part of the battle royale title’s upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” tie-in event, developer Epic Games revealed on Twitter Tuesday.

Thor created Stormbreaker in “Avengers: Infinity War” to replace his hammer Mjolnir, which was shattered by his sister, Hela, in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Although Epic hasn’t released details about its “Endgame” event yet, it’s likely Stormbreaker will be a cosmetic skin for “Fortnite’s” pickaxe and not an actual weapon.

Yesterday, Epic also teased Captain America’s shield is coming. Like Stormbreaker, though, it’s probably going to be cosmetic only, likely back bling.

Epic held a similar crossover event last year for the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” where it let players find the Infinity Gauntlet and transform into the villain Thanos. As the Mad Titan, a player could super jump, deliver a powerful punch, perform an area-of-effect ground slam, or blast opponents with energy from the Infinity Gauntlet that dealt damage over time.

The “Fortnite” and “Avengers: Endgame” event launches on Thursday, Apr. 25, one day before the film’s official theatrical release. The movie is expected to set records this weekend, according to Variety’s own Rebecca Rubin. It could earn between $250 million and $268 million in its first three days in North America alone. “Avengers: Infinity War” launched with $257.7 million in 2018, which is currently the biggest domestic debut of all time.