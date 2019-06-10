The Original ‘Auto Chess’ Is Coming to Epic Games Store

DotA Auto Chess spin-off, “Auto Chess,” is coming to the Epic Games store, Dragonest CEO Loring Lee announced on Monday during E3 2019.

“Auto Chess” will roll out in addition to a mobile version that’s also being developed by its original mod creators at game studio Drodo.

Based on the wildly popular DotA mode, in “Auto Chess” players randomly receive Heroes from their pool of cards, and then form special combinations according to their hero’s unique abilities. The game supports up to eight players within a heavily modified version of chess, with characters and gameplay elements from “Dota 2”.

