The Original ‘Auto Chess’ Is Coming to Epic Games Store

DotAAuto Chess spin-off, “Auto Chess,” is coming to the Epic Games store, Dragonest CEO Loring Lee announced on Monday during E3 2019.
“Auto Chess” will roll out in addition to a mobile version that’s also being developed by its original mod creators at game studio Drodo.
Based on the wildly popular DotA mode, in “Auto Chess” players randomly receive Heroes from their pool of cards, and then form special combinations according to their hero’s unique abilities. The game supports up to eight players within a heavily modified version of chess, with characters and gameplay elements from “Dota 2”.
E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.
