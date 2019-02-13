‘Audica’ is Harmonix’s Next Game (Watch)

Harmonix dropped a new trailer revealing its next game, VR rhythm shooter “Audica,” via Twitter on Wednesday.

The trailer shows a VR headset-wearing player smashing beats with orange and blue light beams. The player shoots beats in a fast, but steady pace, and the resulting music pulsates in a frenetic response. The backdrop is cosmic, with what appear to be rocks hurtling toward the player providing extra challenge to stay on beat.

Harmonix described “Audica” as “a VR rhythm shooter that combines Harmonix’s award-winning music gameplay with precision shooting mechanics and a killer soundtrack, all set in a mesmerizing cosmic arena,” in a tweet.

Could “Audica” be Harmonix’s answer to “Beat Saber” by Beat Games, the rhythm VR game released last year under Early Access? Perhaps. In “Beat Saber,” players slash beats to bring music to life.

“Audica” is planned for Oculus Rift and Steam VR, though Dan Walsh, director of communications at Harmonix tweeted, “We’re hoping to bring [“Audica”] to PSVR when we exit Early Access later this year.”

A solid plan, considering “Beat Saber” is already on PlayStation VR.

We're hoping to bring it to PSVR when we exit Early Access later this year. — Dan Walsh (@DanWalshed) February 13, 2019

If any studio has what it takes to make a new rhythm game successful, it would likely be Harmonix. The studio is known for its “Rock Band” and “Dance Central” series.

“Audica” is coming March 7 to Early Access on Oculus Rift and SteamVR.