AT&T & Turner Invite ‘Captain Planet’ Mobile Game Players To Restore Trees

AT&T and Turner invite Planeteers to download “Captain Planet: Gaia Guardians” to help save the environment.

In celebration of Earth Day 2019, the companies are joining together to help Captain Planet restore the trees on the in-game Hope Island as part of the “Hope Island Recovery Challenge.” For every tree restored in-game between Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 26) will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Captain Planet Foundation.

The donations will go to support Project Learning Garden, an initiative created to help create schoolyard gardens for children to interact with outside of the classroom. Playing “Captain Planet: Gaia Guardians” will help players learn about the deteriorating condition of the environment and how important it is to take care of the trees, plant life, and wildlife already on Earth.

Players join the Planeteers Kwame, Wheeler, Linka, Gi, and Ma-Ti in addition to Captain Planet to defeat all the “eco-villains” polluting the world. While in-game, to participate in the Hope Island Recovery Challenge, players must tap on polluted trees to clear them from the game, which will in turn trigger a contribution form AT&T to the Captain Planet Foundation.

“This Earth Day, AT&T is making it easy and fun for everyone to make a difference,” said Charlene Lake, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer at AT&T. “Through the ‘Hope Island Recovery Challenge,’ we’re turning in-game actions into real-world contributions to the Captain Planet Foundation to create more outdoor learning spaces at schools.”

“Captain Planet: Gaia Guardians” is available to play for free on iOS and Android.