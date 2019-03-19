×
Atari VCS Is Getting An Upgrade, Launch Pushed to End of 2019

The release of the upcoming Atari VCS has been pushed to the end of 2019 following a decision to upgrade its system architecture, Atari announced in a blog post on Medium.

The Atari VCS will now be powered by a 14nm AMD processor, featuring high-performance Radeon Vega graphics architecture and two Zen CPY cores. AMD’s new Ryzen embedded chip is both faster and cooler, says Atari, and the new processor includes built-in Ethernet, Native 4K video with modern HDCP, and a secure frame buffer which supports DRM video including Netflix and HBO.

“This upgrade will translate to better overall performance in a cooler and quieter box — all with minimal impact to our manufacturing processes,” reads the post. “While additional specifications about the new AMD processor will be announced closer to launch, be assured that the new AMD Ryzen processor is a much better fit for this project in multiple ways and will further enable the Atari VCS to deliver on its promise to be a unique and highly flexible platform for creators.”

The Atari VCS is an upcoming console first revealed in 2017, with pre-orders starting a year later. The console is designed as an homage to the retro Atari 2600 but will be capable of playing modern games and streaming entertainment through a Linux-based operating system.

