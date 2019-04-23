ASUS Refreshed ROG Gaming Laptops Include Tablet-Like ‘Mothership’

ASUS announced refreshed versions of the pieces in its ROG Gaming laptop lineup, with a “top-to-bottom” update of the entire collection.

The collection combines all-new models with “refreshed” systems to offer balance needed by gamers, content creators, and other users with traditional laptop form factors and high performance. There are faster displays, better cooling, NVIDIA Turing graphics, 9th generation Intel Core processors, and AMD Ryzen APUs to go around.

The models are split across different performance levels, with S-class laptops offering a “premium experience” for professionals, and the M-class designs offering a mid-tier product with similar features. The G-glass designs are more focused on “core essentials” and are such more affordable for a wider range of customers.There are also esports-specific models and top-end desktop replacements up for grabs as well.

ROG’s Mothership is being touted as the “future” of desktop replacements, with a different form factor entirely. Instead of lying flat on a desk, it stands upright so that its cooling system gets airflow from the back, with a keyboard that separates from the unit and folds up for better positioning. When the keyboard is detached, a row of four speakers can be utilized. It features an FHD panel that refreshes at 144Hz with a 3 ms response time, or a 60Hz 4K UHD alternative with full Adobe RGB color coverage. The 29.9mm ROG Mothership will be available in Q3, with pricing and other configurations available when the product comes out.

The G703 features a more traditional form factor but with larger heatsinks and fans to achieve a similar performance level as the ROG Mothership. Keeping in step with the G703, the Zephyrus S GX701 is an eden smaller laptop with a thin 18.7 mm chassis and narrow bezel, making it one of the most “compact 17 inch gaming laptops ever.” It’s available with up to GeForce RTX 2080 graphics pushed to 1230MHz at 100W with ROG Boost. It also features a Pantone Validated display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms grey to grey response time with a bigger 76Wh battery than before, meant to be used for gaming.

The Zephyrus S GX531 is only 15 mm thin with a 15.6 inch display with super narrow bezels, and uses the GeForce RTX 2080 with the same ROG Boost speed as the GX701. In comparison, the Zephyrus S GX502 is 18.9 mm thin and can fit two M.2 SSDs that can be configured in a RAID 0 array to up performance levels considerably.

Asus also announced the Zephyrus M GU502, Zephyrus G GA502, and the latest Strix series laptops, which are meant for esports “dominance,” with extra ventilation, a chassis that doesn’t require special tools to remove for customization, and an aesthetic inspired by first-person shooters.

As far as availability goes, these models will be available at various dates, with many up for preorder today. Asus has additional information on pricing and which models will be available on each dates via its official announcement.