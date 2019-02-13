‘Astral Chain’ Brings Platinum Games Action to Nintendo Switch

“Astral Chain,” Platinum Games’ latest project, was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct.

The mech-centric cyberpunk action game is the newest title from the studio, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as “NieR: Automata’s” game designer. The title is being supervised by “Bayonetta” creator Hideki Kamiya as well.

The title follows police special forces in a futuristic city where players work in tandem with a living weapon known as the Legion. Early footage seen during the Direct revealed two police officers engaged in combat at the same time, though Nintendo played coy on what that means in terms of how the game will play out.

