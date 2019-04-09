×
‘Assassin’s Creed’ Symphony Trailer Highlights Holographic Characters

The Assassin’s Creed Symphony will feature holographic characters from the series when it kicks off this summer, and show organizers Ubisoft and MGP Live highlighted the technology in a new trailer on Tuesday.

The show promises to let fans relive the “Assassin’s Creed” saga by combining its beautiful soundtrack with cutting-edge technology, special effects, and HD game footage on giant screens. The holograms are based on the 3D models of characters from the games. It’s all similar to concerts MGP Live has produced in the past for other video game properties like “The Legend of Zelda” and “Final Fantasy.”

“We immediately felt Assassin’s Creed had the potential for a unique symphonic experience because of the diverse cultural influences in its iconic soundtrack,” said Massimo Gallotta, CEO of MGP Live, after announcing the tour in December. “We love that this concert is opening up symphonic music to a new generation of fans.”

The Assassin’s Creed Symphony kicks off on Jun. 11 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, coinciding with this year’s E3. It will then make 10 more stops throughout North America and Europe. It will feature a full orchestra and choir, along with music from the series composed by Jesper Kyd, Lorne Balfe, Brian Tyler, Austin Wintory, Sarah Schachner, Winifred Phillips, Elitsa Alexandrova, Chris Tilton, Ryan Amon, and The Flight.

Anyone interested in seeing the concert can find ticket information on its official website.

