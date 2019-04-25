‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Score Nominated for Prestigious Ivor Novello Awards

The three musical minds behind the score for “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” are now up for a prestigious Ivor Novello Award, the Ivor Academy announced on Wednesday.

Music composer Mike Georgiades and The Flight, a producer-composer duo Joe Henson and Alexis Smith best known for their work on “Horizon Zero Dawn” and with singer Lana Del Rey, are up for nomination for Best Video Game Score following their work on the 2018 Ubisoft title.

Winners for the Ivor Novello will be announced during The Ivors on May 23. “Q.U.B.E. 2” composer David Housden and “Sea of Thieves” composer Robin Beanland are also nominated for the same category.

The Ivors awards excellence in songwriting and screen composition in the United Kingdom. The Ivor Academy initially holds a public call for entries and all eligible submissions are reviewed by juries specifically appointed by the Academy.

Variety spoke to The Flight about their work on the main theme music for “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” last year. The track, called “Legend of the Eagle Bearer,” is described as “the hero’s theme; conveying their journey,” The Flight said at the time. “Brought up as a proud Spartan, they are then left to find their own path. Using instruments that shared their DNA with those of Ancient Greece, we wanted to compose a dynamic, modern score infused with the essence of the time period.”

Check out the theme in full right here.