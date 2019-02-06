‘Assassin’s Creed III’ Remaster Coming to PC And Consoles, But Not Switch

Ubisoft is launching a remastered version of “Assassin’s Creed III” on Mar. 29 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, it announced on its official website Wednesday.

One platform not mentioned is the Nintendo Switch. Many believed the remaster was coming to the hybrid home console after a listing appeared on a couple of Czech retailer websites, according to Eurogamer. Plus, it wouldn’t be the first time “Assassin’s Creed III” made its way to a Nintendo platform — a Wii U version came out in November 2012. But, it likely didn’t sell well on the under performing console. Without official confirmation from Ubisoft, the Nintendo Switch version remains just an internet rumor.

“Assassin’s Creed III Remastered” features a new graphics engine, higher-resolution textures, and support for 4K and HDR, Ubisoft said. It also has improvements to the game’s ergonomics and gameplay mechanics. It comes with all of its original post-launch content, including the Benedict Arnold missions, Hidden Secrets missions, and the Tyranny of King Washington storyline.

Additionally, the remaster comes with a copy of “Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Remastered,” an enhanced version of the spinoff that first launched on the PlayStation Vita in 2012. That title focuses on a female assassin named Aveline de Grandpre and her adventures in 18th-century New Orleans.

“Assassin’s Creed III Remastered” is available for preorder now, but anyone with the “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” season pass can download a copy for free.

Variety contacted Ubisoft to find out the status of the supposed Nintendo Switch version, but it did not immediately respond.