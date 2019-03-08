×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ashes of Creation’ Alpha One Arriving Later Than Expected

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Intrepid

The state of “Ashes of Creation” is “strong,” despite Alpha One of the MMORPG coming later than Q2 2019, according to an open letter from creative director Steven Sharif, posted Thursday on the official website.

The upcoming game from Intrepid Studios held and open stress test last month which tested the infrastructure of the game, which Sharif noted as successful, allowing Intrepid to “field 200 players in a single area with good performance on the server side,” according to the letter. However, it was deemed necessary to push back the Alpha One of “Ashes of Creation” further than the originally anticipated Q2 delivery.

Sharif was not able to offer a new anticipated date for Alpha One.

“The trust of our community is dear to us, and so we must be careful in promising what we can deliver,” Sharif wrote. “This means that when we do give you a new date, you can be assured that it is one that we have ultimate confidence in. In that spirit, we can say that this is not a delay in terms of years, but in terms of months, and that Alpha One will be in your hands before you know it!”

Intrepid Studios will be pushing for better communication moving forward, as it has hired additional customer service representatives with the aim to cut down response time to customer service tickets. Further, it will hire even more customer service representatives over the next few months, and will further develop back-end tools and solutions for a better experience for customers. The studio also will fix website bugs, and will replace Xsolla with Stripe and Paypal.

Intrepid Studios will not be attending PAX East this year, choosing instead to stay focused on further development. Looking ahead, though, the studio will provide updates on development via developer diaries and live streams, as well as a monthly email newsletter and Phoenix Initiative meetings.

“Our goal is to regularly provide you with updates on the progress of development through videos, articles, and art assets in a more consistent way,” Sharif wrote. “Moving forward, and as you may have noticed, we will be utilizing our website (and eventually forums) for official updates and then posting those details to all of our social platforms. We hope that this will make things much easier to follow and allow you to keep up with the latest information regarding ‘Ashes of Creation’ and ‘Apocalypse.'”

“Apocalypse” is the free-to-play, battle royale-esque prequel to “Ashes of Creation” which serves as the testing ground for new content for the game.

For dates and times of live streams or details of how to receive the newsletter, check out Sharif’s letter in its entirety here.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Gaming

  • 'Ashes of Creation' Alpha One Arriving

    'Ashes of Creation' Alpha One Arriving Later Than Expected

    The state of “Ashes of Creation” is “strong,” despite Alpha One of the MMORPG coming later than Q2 2019, according to an open letter from creative director Steven Sharif, posted Thursday on the official website. The upcoming game from Intrepid Studios held and open stress test last month which tested the infrastructure of the game, [...]

  • Nintendo Celebrates Mario Day With Nintendo

    Nintendo Celebrates Mario Day With Nintendo Switch Game Sale

    Nintendo is holding a host of sales on various Mario-centric Nintendo Switch titles in honor of the upcoming “Mario Day” on March 10. Mario Day is a celebration of the legendary Nintendo character, and every year on the same day (which looks like the word “Mario”) fans honor the mustachioed plumber. This year, fans can [...]

  • Blizzard Hit With 209 Layoffs as

    Blizzard Hit With 209 Layoffs as Part of Activision Blizzard Restructuring

    More than a quarter of the roughly 800 people expected to be laid off from Activision Blizzard as part of its sweeping reorganization worked in the Blizzard side of the company, according to records obtained by “Variety” from California’s Employment Development Department. Those 209 Blizzard layoffs hit in cities around the country including Califonia’s Irvine, [...]

  • 'Octopath Traveler' is Getting a Mobile

    'Octopath Traveler' Is Getting a Mobile Prequel

    “Octopath Traveler” is getting a prequel for mobile devices in Japan, a new trailer from Square Enix revealed Thursday. The prequel is coming to iOS and Android devices sometime in 2019, according to the newly created Twitter account for the game. The title is “Octopath Traveler: Tairiku no Haisha” which translates to Conquerors of the [...]

  • China Live Streamer Panda TV to

    China Live Streamer Panda TV to Close Down

    Panda TV, the Chinese live-streaming platform backed by young tycoon Wang Sicong, the son of Dalian Wanda chairman Wang Jianlin, is to close down. It ran out of cash and will lay off its entire workforce. There have been rumors for weeks of dire financial problems at the company and layoffs of about 500 staff. [...]

  • New 'Apex Legends' Update Brings Hit

    New 'Apex Legends' Update Brings Hit Box, Balance Changes

    Respawn Entertainment released an update for its popular battle royale title “Apex Legends” on Wednesday that brings some changes to its meta by tweaking balance and hit boxes. The patch is live now on all platforms, the developer said in a Reddit post. Respawn wants to make less frequent, better tested, higher impact changes, minimizing [...]

  • 'Pokémon' Mobile Titles Earn Over $2.5

    'Pokémon' Mobile Titles Earn Over $2.5 Billion Globally

    Mobile gamers across the globe have spent approximately $2.5 billion so far on various “Pokémon” titles, according to new data from analyst Sensor Tower. The number combines revenue from six games, including “Pokémon GO,” “Pokémon Shuffle,” “Pokémon Duel,” “Pokémon Quest,” “Pokémon: Magikarp Jump,” and “Pokémon TCG Online.” Unsurprisingly, “Pokémon GO” claims most of this revenue, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad