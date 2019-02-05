Norse Mythology RPG ‘Asgard’s Wrath’ Heads to Oculus Rift in 2019

Norse Mythology-inspired roleplaying game “Asgard’s Wrath” is the latest VR game in development from studio Sanzaru Games and Oculus Studios, it was announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming virtual reality game, described as a passion project which has been in development for years, will release to Oculus Rift in 2019, according to Executive Producer Mike Doran.

In “Asgard’s Wrath,” players take on the role of a mortal who rises to the power of a Norse god.

“It’s the twilight of the gods,” reads a synopsis teased by the developer, “with Asgard’s inhabitants consumed by bickering and selfish exploits. You, Fledgling God, are birthed in an explosion of light—a clash of primordial forces of nature.”

“Your story begins in medias res with a dramatic, action-packed encounter with Loki. He takes great interest in your potential and offers to give you with befitting a true god. Before that can happen, Loki has several requests to test your worthiness. Each revolves around a standalone scenario, or Saga, wherein you must use your powers to help preordained Heroes of the Realms fulfill their destinies.”