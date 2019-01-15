Ariana Shows Off a New Eevee Tattoo After Bingeing ‘Pokemon Let’s Go’

Pop superstar Ariana Grande showed off a new tattoo of a classic Pokemon after playing “Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!” for 15 hours, the singer revealed in a tweet Sunday.

Grande, who is perhaps best known recently for her single “thank u, next” as well as the whirlwind romances that inspired it, showed off a new arm tattoo of Eevee via Snapchat. Eevee is the adorable Pokemon which can evolve into eight other Pokemon.

When a fan asked on Twitter what games Grande plays on her Nintendo Switch, Grande responded that on her day off she “played [“Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!”] for fifteen hours.”

honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 13, 2019

“Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!” and “Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!” are the Nintendo Switch games made after the massive success of mobile game “Pokemon Go.” The mobile “Pokemon Go” game, which is free to play but offers optional purchases, cleared $795 million globally in 2018. In its Variety review, “Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!” was lauded as “one of the freshest Pokemon experiences yet.”

Grande seemingly won’t have too much time for binge gaming in the near future. In an exclusive Variety story released Monday, the singer was revealed to be the headliner for Lollapalooza 2019. The music festival is coming to Chicago’s Grant Park in August. Oh, and that’s after she will co-headline Coachella in April alongside Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.