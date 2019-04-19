Arc System Works and WayForward Revive Classic ‘River City’ IP

Notable fighting game developer Arc System Works is teaming up with “Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse” developer WayForward to create a brand-new game based on the classic “River City” intellectual property, they announced on Friday.

The new project is called “River City Girls.” While the two studios won’t release full details about the project until a later date, they say it allows them to “bring the best of [their] talents.”

“This is a really wonderful opportunity,” said WayForward’s Voldi Way in a press release. “Arc System Works is an extremely talented gaming company that we’ve admired for many years, and we are incredibly happy to be working with them. This new take on the ‘River City’ universe is going to be a lot of fun.”

Known as “Kunio-Kun” overseas, the long-running “River City” franchise began with the 1986 beat-’em-up “Renegade.” It was followed by “Super Dodge Ball” a year later, then by the open world beat-’em-up “River City Ransom,” which is currently playable on the Nintendo Switch via the console’s online subscription service. A number of “River City” titles also launched on the Nintendo 3DS in recent years.

Arc System Works producer Takaomi Kaneko said the team is “pleasantly surprised” by the way the new “River City” game is turning out. “I think the ‘River City’ series has a reputation as a 2D fighting-action game with a lot of male fans, but then ‘River City Girls’ appears! WayForward’s enthusiasm for a female protagonist won me over,” he said.