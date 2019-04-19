×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arc System Works and WayForward Revive Classic ‘River City’ IP

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Notable fighting game developer Arc System Works is teaming up with “Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse” developer WayForward to create a brand-new game based on the classic “River City” intellectual property, they announced on Friday.

The new project is called “River City Girls.” While the two studios won’t release full details about the project until a later date, they say it allows them to “bring the best of [their] talents.”

“This is a really wonderful opportunity,” said WayForward’s Voldi Way in a press release. “Arc System Works is an extremely talented gaming company that we’ve admired for many years, and we are incredibly happy to be working with them. This new take on the ‘River City’ universe is going to be a lot of fun.”

Known as “Kunio-Kun” overseas, the long-running “River City” franchise began with the 1986 beat-’em-up “Renegade.” It was followed by “Super Dodge Ball” a year later, then by the open world beat-’em-up “River City Ransom,” which is currently playable on the Nintendo Switch via the console’s online subscription service. A number of “River City” titles also launched on the Nintendo 3DS in recent years.

Related

Arc System Works producer Takaomi Kaneko said the team is “pleasantly surprised” by the way the new “River City” game is turning out. “I think the ‘River City’ series has a reputation as a 2D fighting-action game with a lot of male fans, but then ‘River City Girls’ appears! WayForward’s enthusiasm for a female protagonist won me over,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Arc System Works and WayForward Revive

    Arc System Works and WayForward Revive Classic 'River City' IP

    Notable fighting game developer Arc System Works is teaming up with “Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse” developer WayForward to create a brand-new game based on the classic “River City” intellectual property, they announced on Friday. The new project is called “River City Girls.” While the two studios won’t release full details about the project until [...]

  • Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew

    Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew of Video Games

    The Carolina Panthers’ released its 2019 schedule promotion video on Wednesday, which makes callbacks to classic games, like “Pitfall” and “Oregon Trail” among other games, shared via YouTube. The Carolina Panthers are a professional football team in the National Football League (NFL). The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The promo video shows various [...]

  • Gearbox CEO Defends Epic Games Store

    Gearbox CEO Defends Epic Games Store and 'Borderlands 3' Exclusivity

    Earlier this month, developer Gearbox Software revealed the PC version of its anticipated co-op shooter “Borderlands 3” is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store. This created some blowback from fans who prefer Valve’s digital storefront Steam. Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford defending the decision in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday (helpfully recreated [...]

  • Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress:

    Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress: The Animation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Ingress: The Animation” hit last fall in Japan, but the global release doesn’t hit Netflix until April 30, fortunately, it’s bringing a little something new to the show based on Niantic’s other popular video game. The global version of the show will feature a new musical score created by Jacob Yoffee (“Free Meek,” “Andi Mack”). [...]

  • Vic Mignogna

    Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation, Other Voice Actors for Defamation

    Vic Mignogna, known for voicing Broly in the “Dragon Ball” series of games, films, and tv shows, filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and other charges against Funimation and other voice actors on Thursday, according to public court documents. Fellow Funimation voice actors Monica Rial and Jamie Marchi, along with Rial’s fiance Ronald Toye, are also [...]

  • South Korea's FTC Reviewing In-Game Purchase

    South Korea's FTC Reviewing In-Game Purchase Clauses

    The Fair Trade Commission in South Korea will conduct a review of game companies’ consumer practices and thus contacted 10 companies, including Nexon, Blizzard, and Riot Games, on Friday, according to The Korea Herald. The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is concerned with in-game purchases in PC and mobile games. In particular, one concern is the [...]

  • 'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic Accepting City

    'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic Accepting City Submissions for Live Events

    Fans of games like “Pokémon Go” and “Ingress Prime” can now nominate their favorite cities to potentially host a live event in 2020, developer Niantic announced on Thursday. Submissions are now open on Niantic’s website. Anyone can submit an official city nomination between now and Oct. 1, including players, parks departments, tourism boards, and local [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad