‘Mortal Kombat 11,’ ‘League of Legends’ Dominate Global Digital Games

CREDIT: NetherRealm Studios

The world’s top-earning digital games for last month include “Mortal Kombat 11,” “League of Legends,” and “Fortnite Battle Royale,” according to a report from SuperData released Tuesday.

The ranking of top grossing games for the month of April 2019 is split into three groups: PC, console, and mobile.

The massively popular “League of Legends,” a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) from Riot Games continues to dominate the PC gaming front, followed by free to play “Dungeon Fighter Online”. Both titles are popular in South Korea, where PC gaming tends to be more common than console gaming, so that could have helped both titles top digital revenue earned worldwide. You can see the full top ten list of PC games ranked by monthly earnings in the image below:

For console gaming, the freshly-released “Mortal Kombat 11” came in at number one, despite the controversy around reports of NetherRealm’s workplace toxicity issues. “Fortnite Battle Royale,” the free to play mode of “Fortnite” follows behind the fighter game, which is not surprising at all— the Epic Games title continues to generate revenue with its cosmetic add-ons. “Fortnite” cracked the top five of the PC games list.

For mobile, Chinese game “Honour of Kings” grabbed the first spot. This insanely popular game, property of Tencent, has over 200 million players and was the highest grossing mobile game of 2018. Unfortunately, the western version “Arena of Valor” is nowhere to be seen in the top ten. Following “Honour of Kings” is another Chinese mobile game, an MMORPG called “Perfect World.”

The Chinese games market seemingly dominated the worldwide mobile games ranking for last month, but more Western-recognizable titles like “Candy Crush Saga,” “Clash of Clans,” and “Pokemon Go” do still fill out the rest of the top ten.

