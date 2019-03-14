AppOnboard Studio Lets Anyone Create a Mobile Game Demo Without Coding

App development platform AppOnboard just launched a new tool that gives anyone the ability to craft a mobile game demo without the need for coding.

AppOnboard Studio rolled out globally on Thursday. It supports popular software like Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch, so creators can easily import art and other assets. Once a demo is finished, the developer can launch it and promote their app on the Apple App Store, Google Play, social networking platforms, ad networks, and more.

AppOnboard has been working on it for the last three years, and said there’s nothing else on the market that allows people to develop and create fully-functioning app demos.

“As we watched the cost of app development continue to skyrocket and require more specialized skills, coding, experience, larger teams, tools and engineers, we developed AppOnboard Studio to remove 99% of those costs,” it said in a blog post on Thursday.

Some developers have already used AppOnboard’s tools to create demos for titles like the free-to-play RPG “Marvel Strike Force” and strategy RPG “Aion.” Anyone who wants to use AppOnboard Studio can join its wishlist on the company’s website.

“We have been amazed by the power of AppOnboard Studio and recently watched in awe as a small team of artists with a great idea and some early art assets leveraged AppOnboard Studio to bring their idea to life and create their first app,” it said. “We couldn’t be more excited to see the brilliant ideas that continue to come to life with AppOnboard Studio.”