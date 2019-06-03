×
Apple TV Gets Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Controller Support

CREDIT: Harpal Singh/Unsplash

An upcoming to the Apple TV will add support for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

The announcement, mentioned in the middle of the presentation, didn’t include any word on timing, but Cook said that the two controllers would be supported by tvOS.

Currently, the Apple TV supports the SteelSeries Nimbus and Hori Horipad Ultimate controllers, along with other made for iOS controllers that connect via Bluetooth.

The news comes in the lead up to this fall’s release of the Apple Arcade, the world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop, and the Apple TV.

Apple Arcade, which hits this fall in 150 countries from a new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS, and tvOS, will be curated by the same Apple team that curates the store. Pricing and further details will be announced later this year. Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries

Apple said it will also be contributing to the development costs and working closely with creators to bring the games to life. The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and dozens more.

Apple has already announced a handful of games coming to the service Monday including “Beyond a Steel Sky,” “Where Cards Fall,” “FANTASIAN,” “Lifelike,” “Overland”, “Little Orpheus,” “The Artful Escape,” “The Pathless,” “ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree,” “LEGO Brawls,” “Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm,” “Sonic Racing,”“Box Project,” “Frogger in Toy Town,” “Projection: First Light,” “Mr. Turtle,” “Enter The Construct,” “Sayonara Wild Hearts,” and “Hot Lava.”

