Apple TV Gets Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Controller Support

An upcoming to the Apple TV will add support for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

The announcement, mentioned in the middle of the presentation, didn’t include any word on timing, but Cook said that the two controllers would be supported by tvOS.

Currently, the Apple TV supports the SteelSeries Nimbus and Hori Horipad Ultimate controllers, along with other made for iOS controllers that connect via Bluetooth.

The news comes in the lead up to this fall’s release of the Apple Arcade, the world’s first game subscription service for mobile, desktop, and the Apple TV.

Apple Arcade, which hits this fall in 150 countries from a new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS, and tvOS, will be curated by the same Apple team that curates the store. Pricing and further details will be announced later this year. Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries