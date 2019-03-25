Apple Could Reveal Gaming Subscription Service Monday (Report)

Apple could be getting ready to reveal a gaming subscription service at its Apple Special Event on Monday, Bloomberg reports.

This does not seem to be a cloud gaming service like the upcoming Google Stadia or Microsoft’s xCloud. Instead, this service — first rumored in January — is reported to be a premium subscription service, offering consumers access to a bundle of paid games from various developers for a monthly fee.

Developers will then receive a cut of the revenue generated from these monthly subscriptions based on how much play time users spent playing their title, a source told Bloomberg. The service will exclude free to play titles that offer in-app purchases, according to the source.

Services rather than devices appear to be the focus for Monday’s announcements from CEO Tim Cook, who will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

With hardware sales (iPhones, iPads, Macbooks) stagnating, Apple is making a strategic shift toward pushing services like Apple Music and iCloud storage and the like toward consumers.

Apple is also gearing up to reveal details of its video, TV, and news subscription services, so the addition of a gaming service seems a natural addition.

There’s a chance we won’t hear about the gaming service Monday, as Apple could opt to hold the news until its developer conference in June, just ahead of E3 2019.

The Apple Special Event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PST. You can catch all the highlights from the event right here at Variety.