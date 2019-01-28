Apple Has a Gaming Subscription Service in the Works (Report)

Apple has a new gaming subscription service in the planning stages, and is in talks to publish new games, sources told Cheddar Monday.

The service would offer users titles to play for a set subscription fee, similar to how Netflix and Hulu offer access to TV shows and movies. Apple has already discussed the service privately with some game developers in 2018, according to five sources familiar with the situation, but whom requested anonymity, according to Cheddar.

At this point, we don’t have an idea of cost of the service nor games that would be offered.

Apple already has a streaming service with original programming planned in the works, but a game subscription service is new territory for the company.

Apple is also considering partnering with some developers to publish new games, according to “two people familiar with the talks,” as Cheddar’s post stated.

It certainly makes financial sense for Apple CEO Tim Cook to push for growth in services revenue, meaning reoccurring revenue, over one-time consumer purchases like, say, an iPhone or Apple Watch. Indeed, hardware sales have been a rough area for Apple as of late. Apple’s goal is to reach $50 billion in services revenue by 2020.

Apple did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.