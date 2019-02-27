×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Cartoon Network’ App Gamifies TV Viewing With Collectible Figures

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A free Cartoon Network app hitting Android and iOS phones next month includes a collection of quick-hit games and the ability to collect digital cartoon figures by watching the network’s shows.

“The Cartoon Network Arcade” will feature a growing library of single-button mobile games based on the breadth of the network’s shows and more than 60 digital collectible characters when it hits the App Store and Google Play on March 11. The plan is to release regular monthly updates once the app is live.

The app is the latest move by Cartoon Network to try and inject more interactivity into its televised shows and give fans more ways to connect with the shows they love, said Chris Waldron, vice president of digital products and games at Cartoon Network.

“The primary goal is to give our audience new ways to interact with our brand,” Waldron told Variety. “These are shows fans like to play with not just watch.”

The collection of games are most akin to those found on Cartoon Network’s website, simple games that can be played for a few minutes at a time by swiping or taping with one hand. Currently, in closed testing, the app features about a half-dozen games built around properties like “Teen Titans Go!,” “Powerpuff Girls,” and “Steven Universe.”

Related

While the number of games included in the app will continue to grow, and 15 available at launch, the more intriguing element of “The Cartoon Network Arcade” is its ability to reward fans watching the network’s shows with digital collectibles.

Tapping on the “collect” button at the bottom of the app launches a scanning feature that operates a bit like music discovery app Shazam. The app listens to what the user is watching on the television and can detect if a Cartoon Network show is being played, and if so which one it is. It then uses that information to unlock a relevant figure.

A recent evening of “Teen Titan” viewing, for instance, unlocked figures of Raven and Silkie. Currently, the figures are flat images of the characgter standing on a small raised platform. There is no interactivity or even information provided with the figure, but that’s set to change.

“We have the ability to program stunts where you can get specific, limited edition figures from that one show,” Waldron said. “Right now we’re looking at all of the beats with the brand.”

Other ideas for updates to the app include creating stylized versions of the collectible figures keyed to specific artists or art styles.

While there are no plans to go as far as adding a real-world, “Pokemon Go”-style collecting element to the game, Waldron said there are plans to make those figures more interactive down the line.

“We do have a roadmap,” he said. “The priority is, ‘Now that I have these figures what can I do with them? How can I play with them more?”

The company is leaving a lot of their direction a bit up in the air until after the app launches and they see how the audience reacts, he added.

But Cartoon Network does have some precedent for this sort of app and a positive fan reaction to it.

The idea for ‘The Cartoon Network Arcade” came from the show “Mighty Magiswords” and an app they released tied to the cartoon. The app allowed players, like the heroes in the cartoon, to go around collecting fantastic swords.

“That idea of collecting from the air, having that magical moment, where kids watching TV could click a button and the app knows what episode they’re watching and responds to that, that was eye-opening,” Waldron said. “The next step was how do we take that concept and make it bigger, for more than just the one show, for all of the shows on one network?”

It helped that the “Mighty Magiswords” app showed it helped increase viewership time for the show. But Cartoon Network knows it has to be careful about striking a balance between an app that adds to the act of show viewership and one that takes away from that.

“This falls somewhere between companion app and collecting game,” Waldron said. “it stands on its own as a gaming experience, as an experience unto itself. But we’ve learned by doing and watching what others do what that second screen tolerance is. With this app, I can pick up my device scan, collect, and then decide if I want to continue to engage or keep my eyes on the TV. This feels like the right balance for not splitting attention too much for one medium or the other.”

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Gaming

  • App Lets You Collect Figures, Play

    New 'Cartoon Network' App Gamifies TV Viewing With Collectible Figures

    A free Cartoon Network app hitting Android and iOS phones next month includes a collection of quick-hit games and the ability to collect digital cartoon figures by watching the network’s shows. “The Cartoon Network Arcade” will feature a growing library of single-button mobile games based on the breadth of the network’s shows and more than [...]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Instant Play is an Upcoming Cloud Gaming Service

    Chinese gaming conglomerate Tencent is working on a new cloud gaming service, as revealed in a description for an upcoming GDC session spotted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad Tuesday. Tencent Instant Play is the name for the new cloud service, which will be detailed in a March 20 session co-presented with Intel, the partner for [...]

  • Top 'Fortnite' Streamer DrLupo Will Train

    Top 'Fortnite' Streamer DrLupo Will Train New Junior Rogue 2019 Team

    One of “Fortnite”‘s top streamers Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo will provide hands-on game tutoring to the newly announced Spring 2019 Junior Rogue team of amateur “Fortnite” players, Team Rogue announced on Tuesday. Junior Rogue is a semester-long professional gaming accelerator program for amateur gamers, offering up opportunities to move forward in eSports. In addition to studies [...]

  • Overwatch League Opening Week Viewership Reaches

    Overwatch League 2019 Opening Week Viewership Reaches 13 Million

    The Overwatch League opened its 2019 season earlier this month to 13 million viewers, a 30% increase year over year, according to a press release. The opening was held on Feb. 14 at the Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, where opening week tickets were completely sold out. For “Overwatch” fans around the world, watching online was [...]

  • 'Pokemon Sword and Shield' Announced For

    'Pokémon Sword and Shield' Announced for Nintendo Switch

    “Pokémon Sword and Shield” for Nintendo Switch were announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara introduced the two new titles during the presentation. The games will take place in the Galar region, an expansive area with “diverse” environments including cities, forests, lush countrysides, and “craggy,” snow-covered mountains. Players will visit various [...]

  • Watch Nintendo's Pokémon Direct Here

    Watch Nintendo's Pokémon Direct Here

    Nintendo’s succinct Pokémon-themed Direct video kicks live at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday and you can watch it right here for all seven glorious minutes. While the company hasn’t said what about Pokémon it will be talking about, expectations run high that the Nintendo Direct will be about the next, eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming [...]

  • 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Pulled From

    'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Pulled From Steam, Devs Want to 'Resolve Season 2'

    The developers of “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” are trying to retain rights to “The Walking Dead” long enough to finish and deliver season two of the game, despite license holder Skybound canceling its contract with Starbreeze and essentially killing off the title Tuesday night. In a brief statement posted on its website, Starbreeze said it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad