‘Apex Legends’ Season 1, New Character Octane Arrive Tomorrow

“Apex Legends” Season One officially starts tomorrow, bringing with it the game’s first Battle Pass and new character Octane, the PlayStation Blog reports.

Rumors of Octane’s existence have circulated around the internet for a while now, and today developer Respawn Entertainment confirms he’s the first new character debuting in the hero-based battle royale title. Octavio “Octane” Silva sports a pair of metal legs and a Launch Pad ultimately ability that lets his squad fly through the air with ease. His Adrenaline Junkie ability lets him trade health for speed, while an endless supply of Stim health regeneration keeps him action-ready.

Meanwhile, the Season One Battle Pass functions similarly to those found in other battle royale games like “Fortnite” and “PUBG.” Players who buy the pass and level up will gain rewards like weapon skins, banner frames, and more. There are over 100 rewards up for grabs throughout the season. Plus, people who buy the pass will immediately get three Wild Frontier-themed Legend skins.

The Battle Pass costs 950 Apex Coins in the in-game shop. Plus, players can earn enough Apex Coins while leveling the pass to buy next season’s without spending any real-world money. People who want to get a head start can buy the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, which unlocks 25 levels — and their rewards — automatically.

Dataminers recently uncovered a possible 10 new “Apex Legends” characters, including Octane. While we don’t know whether or not the leak is accurate, the information for Octane was spot on, including details about his three abilities. Respawn’s Year One roadmap shows new characters arriving in Seasons 2-4, which are slated to start in June, September, and December.