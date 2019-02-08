×
‘Apex Legends’ Surpasses 10 Million Players, 1 Million Concurrent in 72 Hours

CREDIT: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends” reached one million concurrent players, and 10 million players over a period of 72 hours, Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella announced on Thursday.

“This has been a truly incredible journey,” writes Zampella. “We tested and tweaked. We argued and agreed. We got to a point where we felt some magic. We knew it would be risky to take the franchise in this direction, to go free to play, and do a surprise launch. But we fell in love with Apex Legends and wanted, needed, other people to play it too.”

“We hoped you’d love it as much as us, but never in our wildest dreams could we have expected the outpouring of support and positivity we’ve seen. From all of us at Respawn, thank you for giving us and Apex Legends a chance. Thank you for joining us on this journey. This is just the beginning! We have so much more in store for you this year.”

On Wednesday publisher Electronic Arts it is looking to the releases of “Apex Legends” as well as BioWare’s “Anthem” to help following a difficult financial quarter.

“The video game industry continues to grow through a year of intense competition and transformational change,” said EA head Andrew Wilson. “Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations. We are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players. We’re very excited about Apex Legends, the upcoming launch of Anthem, and a deep line-up of new experiences that we’ll bring to our global communities next fiscal year.”

