‘Apex Legends’ Reaches 25 Million Players, 2 Million Concurrent at Peak

“Apex Legends” has reached 25 million players since its launch last Monday, and over 2 million concurrent players at its peak over the weekend, Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella announced on the official EA blog.

The free-to-play game had reached one million concurrent players, and 10 million players over its initial 72 hours after launch last week.

Game publisher Electronic Arts said last week that it is looking to the releases of “Apex Legends” as well as BioWare’s “Anthem” to help following a difficult financial quarter.

“The video game industry continues to grow through a year of intense competition and transformational change,” said EA head Andrew Wilson at the time. “Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations. We are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players. We’re very excited about Apex Legends, the upcoming launch of Anthem, and a deep line-up of new experiences that we’ll bring to our global communities next fiscal year.”

Set in the “Titanfall” universe, “Apex Legends” takes on competition like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” with a cast of eight Legend characters each with unique abilities and play styles for matches where the last team standing emerges victorious. Players can opt for characters like Lifeline, the battlefield medic who can shield teammates from harm as well as revive them, or tracker Bloodhound, who can see recent enemy movement via the map.

“Apex Legends” is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.