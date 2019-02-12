×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Apex Legends’ Reaches 25 Million Players, 2 Million Concurrent at Peak

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apex Legends” has reached 25 million players since its launch last Monday, and over 2 million concurrent players at its peak over the weekend, Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella announced on the official EA blog.

The free-to-play game had reached one million concurrent players, and 10 million players over its initial 72 hours after launch last week.

Game publisher Electronic Arts said last week that it is looking to the releases of “Apex Legends” as well as BioWare’s “Anthem” to help following a difficult financial quarter.

“The video game industry continues to grow through a year of intense competition and transformational change,” said EA head Andrew Wilson at the time. “Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations. We are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players. We’re very excited about Apex Legends, the upcoming launch of Anthem, and a deep line-up of new experiences that we’ll bring to our global communities next fiscal year.”

Set in the “Titanfall” universe, “Apex Legends” takes on competition like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” with a cast of eight Legend characters each with unique abilities and play styles for matches where the last team standing emerges victorious. Players can opt for characters like Lifeline, the battlefield medic who can shield teammates from harm as well as revive them, or tracker Bloodhound, who can see recent enemy movement via the map.

“Apex Legends” is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • Mobile MOBA 'Vainglory' Now on Steam,

    Mobile MOBA 'Vainglory' Now on Steam, Mac With Full Cross-Play

    The award-winning mobile MOBA “Vainglory” is available now on Steam for Windows and Mac, and it’s cross-playable with its iOS and Android brethren, developer Super Evil Megacorp announced on Wednesday. “Super Evil Megacorp is comprised of AAA gaming veterans who believe in letting all gamers play together in beautiful, responsive and deep experiences, whichever their [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    IGDA Offers Help to Laid Off Activision Blizzard Employees

    The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) wants to help the nearly 800 employees laid off from video game publisher Activision Blizzard this week, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The organization’s chapters in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Seattle are working on events and resources for their local communities, it said. [...]

  • 'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    Harmonix dropped a new trailer revealing its next game, VR rhythm shooter “Audica,” via Twitter on Wednesday. The trailer shows a VR headset-wearing player smashing beats with orange and blue light beams. The player shoots beats in a fast, but steady pace, and the resulting music pulsates in a frenetic response. The backdrop is cosmic, with what [...]

  • 'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine

    'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine Minutes of Gameplay

    Bethesda Softworks released a new pre-beta gameplay trailer for “Rage 2” on Tuesday via YouTube. The trailer reveals stunning visuals in almost 10 minutes of footage, and gives players a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming game, developed by Avalanche Studios and id Software. While there’s tons of chaotic first-person shooter action, [...]

  • Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit:

    Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit: 'No One Can Own a Dance Step'

    Epic Games filed for rapper 2 Milly’s lawsuit against the company regarding use of his dance move in the game to be dismissed on the grounds that the claim is at odds with free speech, according to court documents released Monday. 2 Milly filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his dance “Milly Rock” was recreated [...]

  • Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    At first glance, it might appear as if “Metro: Exodus” has lost touch with what made the “Metro” series special. The original game in the series, “Metro 2033,” was directly inspired and named after a Russian sci-fi novel, but, by “Exodus,” the Metro game series has shed the plot of the novels and gone its [...]

  • Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A

    Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A 'Mutual, Amicable Agreement'

    Activision Blizzard’s split with “Destiny” developer Bungie was a “mutual, amicable agreement,” the publisher said during an earnings call on Tuesday. The two companies announced in January they are parting ways after eight years. Activision Blizzard is now transferring “Destiny’s” publishing rights to Bungie so it can focus on its own intellectual properties. During the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad