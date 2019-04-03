Latest ‘Apex Legends’ Patch Resetting Some Player Accounts

The latest patch for battle royale title “Apex Legends” released Wednesday and it’s causing some headaches for players, thanks to a bug that can wipe out their progress.

“We are aware and looking into the issue with accounts losing their progress after the update today,” developer Respawn Entertainment tweeted from the game’s official feed. “Will provide update ASAP.”

We are aware and looking into the issue with accounts losing their progress after the update today. Will provide update ASAP. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 3, 2019

Until the issue is resolved, Respawn suggests players refrain from buying or crafting items. It said it will continue to provide updates, along with an ETA on a fix, as information becomes available.

The 1.1 Patch adds a number of quality of life improvements to the game, including the ability to party up with the last squad you played with. After a match, players will see buttons in the lobby for the last two people they teamed with and can send invites there. The update also brings additional anti-cheating measures, better collision to turrets on supply ships, stability fixes for all platforms, and more. You can see the full patch notes below.

Quality of Life:

Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.

Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.

When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.

Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to running out of memory or CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.

Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.

Stability fixes to all platforms.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.

Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.

Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.

Jump Pad Phase Walk Interactions: